LeBron James, Joel Embiid Get Promising Update as 76ers Season Nears

Philadelphia 76ers spent the summer chasing two of the league’s biggest names, and both landed in green and black. LeBron James and Jaylen Brown now share a locker room with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, and the pressure to win starts immediately.

That pressure got a little lighter this week. The NBA dropped its full 2026-27 schedule, and buried in the fine print is a scheduling gift that could matter more than any single trade or signing this franchise made all offseason.

What The 76ers Schedule Reveals

Witness KJ broke down the numbers on social media. The Sixers will play just 13 back-to-backs this season, down from 16 a year ago and tied for one of the lowest totals in the league. That single change cuts out several stretches where the team used to burn through games on zero rest.

The schedule gets friendlier from there. Philadelphia also has the fewest sets of three games in four nights of any team in the league, with only 11 such stretches on the calendar. Those sequences are often harder on a roster than a standard back-to-back, since there is barely time to recover before a third game.

Both numbers point in the same direction. A lighter workload spread across 82 games gives a retooled roster more practice time and more nights of real rest, right as it tries to blend two new stars into the rotation.

Why This Matters Most For Joel Embiid

That kind of relief means the most for one player in particular. Joel Embiid has struggled to suit up on short rest for years, and back-to-backs have been the single biggest obstacle to keeping him on the floor.

Embiid has avoided playing both games of a back-to-back for several seasons now, which turned every condensed stretch into a guessing game for Sixers fans. A game they circled on the calendar could just as easily turn into a night watching from the bench.

Mike Gansey has suggested that the pattern could change this year, saying Embiid looks healthier than he has in a long time. Fewer back-to-backs and fewer three-in-four-night stretches give that optimism more room to actually hold up over a full season.

Philadelphia still needs Embiid to prove he can handle a heavier workload before anyone trusts it completely. A schedule built with fewer of those brutal turnarounds gives him and the Sixers their best shot at making that happen this year.