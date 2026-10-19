LeBron James Could Make Unusual Decision Before 76ers Opener

It has been said that LeBron James would’ve signed with the New York Knicks if they hadn’t won the 2026 NBA title.

That’s an easy thing to say after the fact, and there’s no way to travel to an alternate timeline and see if it’s true. But regardless of the truth of it, the fact of the matter is that James will be at the Knicks’ season opener anyway — playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

James’ offseason decision ended with him choosing Philly, and that’s who the Knicks host on Tuesday night on the Opening Day of the 2026-27 NBA season.

It’s a marquee matchup in so many ways, including the always intriguing NYC vs. Philly city clash, not to mention all the talent on the floor, and the fact that it’ll be James debuting with the 76ers.

But at Madison Square Garden, it’ll also be ring night. The Knicks will raise their championship banner and give the title rings to each player before the game.

That’s usually a scene that isn’t seen by the visiting team. James, though, is the rare player who might want to see it.

And hey, he’s LeBron — he could probably do whatever he chooses in this situation.

LeBron James Could Make Unusual Decision

It would still be very odd to see James out on the floor watching the Knicks celebrate their championship.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst, though, thinks it would at least make some sense when considering the entirety of who LeBron is.

This is what Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective on Monday:

“LeBron has had four of his own ring nights of his own. And I know the Sixers won’t be out there on the court while the Knicks are accepting their rings and the banner goes up. But I wonder if LeBron would like to be out there just to feel the Garden. He’s praised the Garden 100 times and if you give him 100 more times he would praise it 100 more times. He truly loves the Garden. I wonder if part of him wants to just stand out there just as a fan of the game and as a fan of basketball.”

James, as much as any player of this era, is regarded as someone who truly appreciates the history of the game. MSG is a historic venue, called “The Mecca” by those in the city.

While it’d be surprising to see James out there on the floor, it’s fascinating to get some insight into his potential thinking from Windhorst, who has covered the King since high school.

76ers-Knicks Schedule

These teams are scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET start on Tuesday.

With the ring ceremony, the game itself likely won’t tip off at that time.

But basketball fans in Philadelphia and New York City won’t mind a few extra minutes of waiting. They’re both amped up for a special season of hoops ahead — the Knicks as defending champs, and the Sixers with their new all-time great.