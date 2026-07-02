PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 28: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Just hours after shocking the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers are rumored to be showing interest in the former Los Angeles Lakers free agent, LeBron James.
Philadelphia 76ers Get LeBron James News After Stunning Trade
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 07: Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Jabari Walker #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 07, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Before NBA free agency officially tipped off, James let the Lakers know that while he wasn’t reitiring, the superstar forward planned to move on.
It officially became Luka Doncic’s Lakers this week.
As for LeBron, the rumors about his final season being with the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, or bust are suddenly not true.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 28: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against Adem Bona #30 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game at the Wells Fargo Center on January 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
LeBron and his team will be welcoming all pitches this offseason.
The Sixers already have an intriguing situation with James’ friend Tyrese Maxey in the mix, along with former MVP Joel Embiid, and the young emerging star VJ Edgecombe.
Now, they’ve added a recent NBA Finals MVP in Jaylen Brown.
The Sixers can compete with the best of them in the Eastern Conference.
LeBron James’ Lakers Run
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 07: Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during an interview after a game against the Philadelphia 76ers Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 07, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Los Angeles Lakers won 112-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
During the 2025-2026 NBA season, LeBron James put together an All-Star-caliber year at age 41.
The star forward averaged 20.9 points, while shooting 51.5% from the field and 31.7% from three.
Along with his scoring, James dished out 7.2 assists per game and came down with 6.1 rebounds per game.
LeBron leaves the Lakers after eight years and 479 games. He produced averages of 25.9 points, 7.9 assists, and 7.7 rebounds while he was there.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Just hours after shocking the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers are rumored to be showing interest in the former Los Angeles Lakers free agent, LeBron James. According to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, the Sixers “have thrown their hat into the proverbial ring for the star forward.” Philadelphia 76ers Get LeBron James News After Stunning Trade Before […]