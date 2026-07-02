Just hours after shocking the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers are rumored to be showing interest in the former Los Angeles Lakers free agent, LeBron James.

According to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, the Sixers “have thrown their hat into the proverbial ring for the star forward.”

Philadelphia 76ers Get LeBron James News After Stunning Trade

Before NBA free agency officially tipped off, James let the Lakers know that while he wasn’t reitiring, the superstar forward planned to move on.

It officially became Luka Doncic’s Lakers this week.

As for LeBron, the rumors about his final season being with the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, or bust are suddenly not true.

LeBron and his team will be welcoming all pitches this offseason.

The Sixers already have an intriguing situation with James’ friend Tyrese Maxey in the mix, along with former MVP Joel Embiid, and the young emerging star VJ Edgecombe.

Now, they’ve added a recent NBA Finals MVP in Jaylen Brown.

The Sixers can compete with the best of them in the Eastern Conference.

LeBron James’ Lakers Run

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, LeBron James put together an All-Star-caliber year at age 41.

The star forward averaged 20.9 points, while shooting 51.5% from the field and 31.7% from three.

Along with his scoring, James dished out 7.2 assists per game and came down with 6.1 rebounds per game.

LeBron leaves the Lakers after eight years and 479 games. He produced averages of 25.9 points, 7.9 assists, and 7.7 rebounds while he was there.