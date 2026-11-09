Every game presents a new opportunity for LeBron James to make history. The Philadelphia 76ers’ forward knocked off another achievement on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bulls.

Before LeBron suited up for Sunday’s action, he had already faced the Bulls once this year. It wasn’t a high-scoring affair for LeBron, who checked in for 31 minutes and produced 15 points.

That game was more suited to LeBron’s current identity with the Sixers, which is stuff the stat sheet with triple-double teases on a nightly basis. James produced 15 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in that 126-107 win over Chicago.

Before James made it to Chicago, he trailed the former Los Angeles Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the total scoring list against the Bulls. During Sunday’s outing, LeBron passed him.

LeBron James Passes Ex-Lakers Star On Historic List In 76ers-Bulls Game

On Sunday, James checked in for 32 minutes against the Bulls. He made 50% of his shots from the field, and drained two of his five three-point shots to total 15 points. James now sits at the top of the list with 1,916 points against the Bulls.

Abdul-Jabbar is second with 1,895 points. James accomplished the feat in six fewer games. He’ll continue to build on that total, as the 76ers have two more games against the Bulls on the schedule for this season.

While Abdul-Jabbar’s place in Bulls history was snatched by the Sixers’ star, the No. 2 spot won’t be threatened anytime soon. The rest of the top five is filled out with former players, such as Dominique Wilkins, Isiah Thomas, and Dave Bing.

There isn’t another active player in sight.