LeBron James, 41, Sparks Concerns Before Philadelphia 76ers Training Camp

Veteran forward LeBron James has sparked concerns among the Philadelphia 76ers fanbase with his insightful remarks on the aging process.

James, who turns 42 in December, has revealed that he feels like an 87-year-old man by 9 p.m. every night after an intense day of workouts and training.

“Aging is weird.

On paper, I’m 40.

In the gym, I feel 25.

At 9 PM, I’m 87.”

The words were accompanied by laughing and shoulder-shrugging emojis.

Should Philadelphia 76ers Worry?

To James’ credit, he averaged 38.4 minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers through 10 playoff games earlier this year, including a team-high 38.7 in the six-game series against the Houston Rockets in the first round. In the series against the Rockets, James essentially turned back the clock and carried his team to a victory while playing without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves (for the first four games).

In fact, it was the series win against the Rockets that convinced LeBron James he had at least a few more years left in the tank, according to his agent Rich Paul.

“That series in my opinion, convinced him to keep playing,” Paul said on the “Game Over” podcast of the Lakers vs Rockets playoff series.

“I truly believe that. If they somehow got swept or lose 4-1 in that series, it could be different. I think that gave us another ride.”

LeBron James Excited About New Chapter

Paul further admitted that James would have mulled retirement if he felt he wasn’t capable of playing at a high level in the playoffs anymore. James hinted at the same while announcing his decision to sign a two-year deal to join the Sixers.

“I thought I was done when the season ended,” James wrote on X.

“I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game,” he added.

The four-time NBA champion admittedly chose the Sixers as he felt he could help the historic franchise capture their first NBA title since 1983.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

James, who inked a two-year, $8 million deal with the Sixers, all but confirmed that he will retire in Philadelphia as he called his latest move his “Last Decision.”

“This is my last decision,” he declared.

“…I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

In recent weeks, James has been spotted training with new Sixers teammates Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown on several occasions.