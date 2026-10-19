Brand New LeBron James Nike Mural in Philadelphia Catches Attention

LeBron James remains the No. 1 headline in the NBA. James, even at 41 years of age, demands nearly everyone’s attention. Whether he’s on the court, off the court, or being immortalized in a mural on the side of a building, James continues to raise the world’s eyebrows.

James has now played for four different teams in his historic career. Most recently, he’s added the Philadelphia 76ers to the list of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers. He’s won NBA championships everywhere he’s played, and his name has become synonymous with the sport of basketball.

LeBron James Mural in Philadelphia Grabs Attention

And while the world felt like James took his sweet time making potentially his final free-agent decision, he chose the city of Philadelphia. He’s officially with the team on a two-year $7.9 million deal. And one artist wasted little time making sure (LeBron) James murals exist in all four cities he’s devoted his playing-career to.

The image of this brand new Nike mural in the streets of Philadelphia, was posted on X by Anthony Dabbundo. Dabbundo works for The Ringer as a sportswriter and podcaster.

This mural is incredibly detailed. The focal point of the mural is James, performing his special, pregame routine of tossing powder in the air. It has the Nike swoosh in the upper right-hand corner. And it has “THE CHOSEN ONE” in the upper left-hand corner. The artist also placed a “2” and a “5” on both sides of “ONE”, representing the Philadelphia area code of 215.

NBA Fans Take To Social Media Over James Mural

With this mural getting posted to X, NBA fans rushed to the platform to provide their opinions on this homage to “King James”.

“Haha what a hall of fame upgrade from Matisse Thybulle same pose to Bron. Still cant believe we got Bron,” one user posted on X.

“Love this…LeBron James has been my favorite player since I was a little girl,” another fan said.

Not every fan is spreading as much positivity though: “I understand everyone is excited, but he hasn’t even played a game yet. This was very poorly planned and executed.”

James 76ers Debut Comes Against Knicks

James has only played in preseason action so far with his new team. Come Tuesday, October 20th, James’ official 76ers regular-season debut will take place against the New York Knicks. This game will be played inside Madison Square Garden, and the Knicks will raise their championship banner into the rafters during the pregame festivities.

The 76ers formidable starting-lineup of James, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe will hope the time spent working together this offseason pays off. The betting odds that surfaced once James and Brown were officially added to the roster tend to agree with that sentiment as well.

As per FanDuel Sportsbook, the 76ers and defending champion New York Knicks are tied as the favorites to reach the NBA Finals from the Eastern Conference (plus-1000).

In his age-41-season, James averaged over 20.0 points per game (20.9). He was also named an NBA All-Star for a record, twenty-third consecutive season. Every time he steps on an NBA court, he extends multiple all-time records. This season, No. 24, will remain the most anyone has ever played in an NBA career. And, he’ll only be extending his lead on the all-time points scored list (43,440).