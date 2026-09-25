LeBron James Sends Message on Social Media Before 1st NBA Season With 76ers

Potentially the biggest storyline entering the NBA season this year is 41-year-old LeBron James, who joined the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason on a two-year, $8 million deal.

James will now join forces with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and two-way guard Jaylen Brown, whom the Sixers acquired from the Boston Celtics in a trade.

Philadelphia will begin training camp on Tuesday and open the regular season on Oct. 20 against the defending NBA Finals champion New York Knicks.

James Sends Out Social Media Post on Friday

As the season rapidly approaches and training camp is just a day away, James sent a social media post on Instagram shedding light on his offseason work.

“Helluva way to cap off the off season!” James posted. “Appreciate you boys for the vibes every single morning before the sun came up! Year 24 on the way! LET’S GET IT.”

He also shouted out some of his trainers.

“S/O my guys @chrisjohnsonhoops @corysmithhoops and the whole crew @jus.hoop.”

Why James Joined the 76ers

There were several teams in the mix for James this offseason. But he revealed during his “Mind the Game” podcast with Steve Nash, released Friday, that Maxey was one of the first people to contact him after he told the Los Angeles Lakers he wouldn’t return.

“When I became a free agent and we decided to let the Lakers know that I wouldn’t be returning, [Maxey] was one of the first people that was on my line, calling me,” James said.

James revealed that “Philly was not even a question” before the Sixers pulled off the trade for Brown early in his process, but now he’s fully bought in on wanting to help bring a title to the city, especially for Joel Embiid.

“He’s done everything in our league, and the only thing he has not done is win a championship. And I want to try to help him get that first one,” James said of Embiid. “He has a city on his back. He’s been ‘The Process’ for 10 years, 12 years, however long he’s been there. But I think it’s time we even get you deeper into The Process. And I hope that I can be, kind of, that final little piece that can help him get over the hump.”