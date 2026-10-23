LeBron James just played his second game with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he already set a new career-high.

Against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers trailed big at halftime. Losing by as many as 29 points, it seemed the Cavs were ready to spoil the 76ers’ big home opener, just as the 76ers did to the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

But the Sixers were up for the challenge. They weren’t going to be a team full of veterans who were going to accept the loss and move on to this weekend’s slate of games.

Instead, the Sixers made a historical comeback against the Cavs. With that, LeBron notched his career-best in that department.

LeBron James Already Sets A New Career-High With 76ers vs Cavs

👀 LeBron James just had the LARGEST Comeback of his 24 year NBA Career Sixers came back from down 29 to win his Home Opener in Philly https://t.co/gyhoWeH96s pic.twitter.com/DT6zpFSTPf — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 23, 2026

Before Thursday’s action between the Sixers and the Cavaliers, LeBron James’ biggest comeback was a 27-point deficit.

The veteran forward was a part of two separate games that featured that comeback. One with the Miami Heat, and another with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ironically, LeBron did it to one of his other former teams in the Cavs.

LeBron James vs Cleveland Cavaliers

After the Cavaliers’ head coach Kenny Atkinson admitted he felt down about LeBron passing on joining the Cavaliers in free agency over the summer, it seemed the Cavaliers had a bit of a revenge performance going.

However, LeBron and the Sixers rallied in the second half and made the situation even more difficult to deal with.

Overall, LeBron checked in for 33 minutes on Thursday. He went 5-for-14 from the field to score 17 points. The veteran forward logged a double-double by coming down with 10 rebounds. He also dished out five assists, came up with three steals, and blocked one shot.

The 76ers now move to 2-0 on the season before firing up a back-to-back, beginning with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.