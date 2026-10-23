Hi, Subscriber

LeBron James Already Sets A New Career-High With 76ers vs Cavs

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

LeBron James just played his second game with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he already set a new career-high.

Against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers trailed big at halftime. Losing by as many as 29 points, it seemed the Cavs were ready to spoil the 76ers’ big home opener, just as the 76ers did to the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a jump shot during the third quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

But the Sixers were up for the challenge. They weren’t going to be a team full of veterans who were going to accept the loss and move on to this weekend’s slate of games.

Instead, the Sixers made a historical comeback against the Cavs. With that, LeBron notched his career-best in that department.

LeBron James Already Sets A New Career-High With 76ers vs Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Before Thursday’s action between the Sixers and the Cavaliers, LeBron James’ biggest comeback was a 27-point deficit.

The veteran forward was a part of two separate games that featured that comeback. One with the Miami Heat, and another with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ironically, LeBron did it to one of his other former teams in the Cavs.

LeBron James vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers throws chalk in the air before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

After the Cavaliers’ head coach Kenny Atkinson admitted he felt down about LeBron passing on joining the Cavaliers in free agency over the summer, it seemed the Cavaliers had a bit of a revenge performance going.

However, LeBron and the Sixers rallied in the second half and made the situation even more difficult to deal with.

Overall, LeBron checked in for 33 minutes on Thursday. He went 5-for-14 from the field to score 17 points. The veteran forward logged a double-double by coming down with 10 rebounds. He also dished out five assists, came up with three steals, and blocked one shot.

The 76ers now move to 2-0 on the season before firing up a back-to-back, beginning with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments

More Heavy on Sixers News

More Heavy on Sixers News ↓