76ers’ LeBron James Shows Love To Knicks’ Dalton Knecht

Neither LeBron James nor Dalton Knecht is suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, but the ties still have them connected as members of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks.

This week, the Knicks rolled out Knecht for the first time since he joined the team.

After making his debut, Knecht celebrated his new chapter with a photo dump on Instagram.

“New Beginnings 💙🧡,” he wrote.

LeBron, who is now suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers, commented to show love to his former teammate, who is now his rival.

“YESSIR!!!,” James said, supporting Knecht’s Knicks run so far.

Dalton Knecht’s NBA Run So Far

Over the past two seasons, Knecht played for the Lakers. He was a mid-first-round pick, with high expectations.

Midway through Knecht’s rookie season, he was included in a trade to the Charlotte Hornets that shockingly fell through. He finished his rookie season with 78 appearances with the Lakers.

Knecht stuck with the Lakers throughout his sophomore effort in the NBA. The young sharpshooter played in 54 games, shooting 34.2% from three, and averaging 4.2 points per game.

When the Lakers geared up for the 2026-2027 NBA season, they waived Knecht. He was a free agent for a few days and landed with the New York Knicks on a two-way contract. On November 4, Knecht finally debuted with his new team.

During his debut, Knecht produced 10 points, seven rebounds, and one assist, while hitting two of his four shots from deep.

Although the Sixers have played the Knicks twice already, Knecht and LeBron haven’t crossed paths yet. The Sixers will face the Knicks for a second time on February 11, 2027.