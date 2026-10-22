Hi, Subscriber

LeBron James Shows Love To Ex-Lakers Teammate After 76ers Debut

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 09: LeBron James #6 and Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers react during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 09, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

For the first time officially, Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James linked in an actual game as teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers took down the defending champions, the New York Knicks, with a 106-100 victory on the road at Madison Square Garden.

LeBron James checked in for 34 minutes, posting 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block.

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Maxey played for 40 minutes, scoring a team-high 28 points, along with five assists, four rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

Having worked with Maxey plenty of times in the offseason throughout his career, James already knows what the former University of Kentucky guard brings to the table. After seeing it at game speed, James was reminded of his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Dennis Schroder.

LeBron James Shows Love To Ex-Lakers Teammate After 76ers Debut

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 22: Dennis Schroder #17 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers react after James’ foul during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets game four of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Reporters caught up with James after his 76ers debut at MSG on Tuesday night.

When James was asked whether he’s played with someone that has comparable speed to Maxey, James thought of Schroder. He showed love to his ex-Laker teammate as he recalled.

“The first guy that comes to my mind, with that, with speed, offensively, defensively, is Dennis Schroder. Dennis Schroder is damn fast, too, with the ball, and defensively is damn good, too,” James told reporters.

Dennis Schroder’s Lakers Run

Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 30: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Dennis Schroder #17 during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 30, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Lakers defeat the Celtics 96-95. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The veteran guard has played with many teams throughout his career.

After starting with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013 up until 2018, Shcroder went to the Oklahoma City Thunder for two years before landing with the Lakers in 2020-2021.

During his first stint with the Lakers, Schroder appeared in 61 games as a full-time starter. He shot 43.7% from the field, producing 15.4 points per game. He also dished out 5.8 assists per game, and came down with 3.5 rebounds per game. Schroder snatched 1.1 steals per game, his career-high mark.

In 2021-2022, Schroder spent the season with the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets. He landed back in LA in the following season. That year, he appeared in 66 games, posting averages of 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and just under 1.0 steals per game.

At this stage, Schroder has over 900 games under his belt. After he split time with the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers last year, Schroder was shipped to the Charlotte Hornets for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments

More Heavy on Sixers News

More Heavy on Sixers News ↓