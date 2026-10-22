For the first time officially, Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James linked in an actual game as teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers took down the defending champions, the New York Knicks, with a 106-100 victory on the road at Madison Square Garden.

LeBron James checked in for 34 minutes, posting 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block.

Maxey played for 40 minutes, scoring a team-high 28 points, along with five assists, four rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

Having worked with Maxey plenty of times in the offseason throughout his career, James already knows what the former University of Kentucky guard brings to the table. After seeing it at game speed, James was reminded of his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Dennis Schroder.

LeBron James Shows Love To Ex-Lakers Teammate After 76ers Debut

Reporters caught up with James after his 76ers debut at MSG on Tuesday night.

When James was asked whether he’s played with someone that has comparable speed to Maxey, James thought of Schroder. He showed love to his ex-Laker teammate as he recalled.

“The first guy that comes to my mind, with that, with speed, offensively, defensively, is Dennis Schroder. Dennis Schroder is damn fast, too, with the ball, and defensively is damn good, too,” James told reporters.

Dennis Schroder’s Lakers Run

The veteran guard has played with many teams throughout his career.

After starting with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013 up until 2018, Shcroder went to the Oklahoma City Thunder for two years before landing with the Lakers in 2020-2021.

During his first stint with the Lakers, Schroder appeared in 61 games as a full-time starter. He shot 43.7% from the field, producing 15.4 points per game. He also dished out 5.8 assists per game, and came down with 3.5 rebounds per game. Schroder snatched 1.1 steals per game, his career-high mark.

In 2021-2022, Schroder spent the season with the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets. He landed back in LA in the following season. That year, he appeared in 66 games, posting averages of 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and just under 1.0 steals per game.

At this stage, Schroder has over 900 games under his belt. After he split time with the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers last year, Schroder was shipped to the Charlotte Hornets for the 2026-2027 NBA season.