LeBron James Philadelphia 76ers Tribute Goes Viral

Philadelphia muralist Bill Strobel appears to be behind the LeBron James tribute attracting attention in the city’s Fairmount section.

The completed artwork depicts James in a black Philadelphia 76ers No. 23 jersey against a red-and-blue background. Its signature, @billstro4_art, matches Strobel’s Instagram handle.

Bill Strobel’s Signature Identifies the Philadelphia Artist

A close-up of the completed mural shows the handle @billstro4_art painted beside the image. That account belongs to Bill Strobel, a Philadelphia artist with an established connection to the city’s sports murals.

Strobel previously painted a Jalen Hurts mural in Fairmount before the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl appearance. The Eagles described that project as one Strobel initiated himself at Brown and Corinthian Streets. He has also produced artwork for Lincoln Financial Field and other prominent Philadelphia locations.

The attribution turns the Sixers mural into more than an anonymous viral tribute. It appears to be the latest work from an artist who has repeatedly used Philadelphia’s walls to mark significant moments involving the city’s teams.

Philadelphia Begins Embracing LeBron James

The mural appeared less than a week after the Sixers officially announced that James would wear No. 23 in Philadelphia.

James, 41, joined the Sixers after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He described the move as the final major decision of his playing career and said the opportunity to compete for another championship helped lead him to Philadelphia.

That context makes the mural more than an imaginative picture of James in another team’s uniform. He is now actually a member of the Sixers, joining a roster built around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe.

Philadelphia has not won an NBA championship since 1983. James, meanwhile, has won four titles across three franchises. Another championship would make him the first player to win one with four different NBA teams.

The finished mural presents James in a familiar pose, wearing his trademark No. 23 with “Sixers” across his chest. Its appearance in Fairmount reflects the speed with which his signing has moved from transaction news to something Philadelphia fans can see in their own neighborhood.

Sixers’ LeBron James Pursuit Came Full Circle

James wearing a Philadelphia uniform once existed only in mock-ups and recruiting pitches.

The Sixers pursued him during the summer of 2018, when a Philadelphia contingent met with his representative, Rich Paul. James ultimately signed with the Lakers, beginning an eight-year run in Los Angeles instead.

Philadelphia’s interest was especially visible that year because billboards attempted to recruit James to the Sixers. Eight years later, he finally chose the franchise, turning those old hypothetical images into reality.

That history gives the Fairmount artwork an added layer. It is not a fan campaign trying to convince James to come to Philadelphia. It is a celebration of a move that has already happened.

James’ signing immediately raised the Sixers’ expectations, although their championship prospects will depend heavily on health, chemistry and how their collection of high-usage stars fits together. The mural captures the more optimistic side of the moment: Philadelphia has a new superstar, and the city is already making space for him.