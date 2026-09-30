LeBron James’ Exit From 76ers Practice Turns Heads

Anfernee Simons was answering questions after the Philadelphia 76ers’ first training camp practice Tuesday when a helicopter outside supplied another reminder that LeBron James had arrived.

The aircraft was waiting to take James to New York, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported.

James had explained his living arrangements Monday. Asked whether he would reside in New York or Philadelphia, he told ESPN, “Both.” He added: “Multiple residences.”

Tuesday confirmed one flight, not a daily commuting schedule. It nevertheless illustrated how James could divide his time between two cities while pursuing another championship.

How Much Could LeBron James’ Helicopter Commute Cost?

James’ transportation bill has not been disclosed. Charter estimates provide a benchmark.

Wings Air general manager Anna Macsai told PhillyVoice in July that a typical flight starts at $6,000 one way for up to five or six passengers. The operator estimates approximately 45 minutes between New York and Philadelphia, excluding ground transfers and boarding.

At that starting rate, two comparable one-way flights would cost about $12,000. Ten round trips to 76ers practices and games would total approximately $120,000.

Those are illustrative calculations, not James’ actual expenses. Aircraft selection, landing locations and negotiated pricing could change the cost.

James signed a two-year deal worth roughly $8 million at the veteran’s minimum. His basketball salary, however, represents only part of his financial picture.

A USA TODAY analysis estimated his career earnings at more than $1.5 billion, including over $1 billion from endorsements. Against that total, even a six-figure annual helicopter bill would represent a relatively small expense.

Maintaining residences in both cities could also reduce his need to fly after every practice or home game.

Kobe Bryant’s Travel History Highlights Safety Considerations

Kobe Bryant used helicopters during his Lakers career to bypass traffic and preserve time with his children.

His death remains a reminder of the consequences when a flight goes wrong.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died near Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, 2020, while traveling to a youth basketball event.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined that the pilot continued under visual flight rules into conditions requiring instrument navigation, became spatially disoriented and lost control.

James’ East Coast arrangement introduces additional winter-weather challenges compared with coastal Southern California’s generally mild temperatures. Snow, freezing rain, icing and reduced visibility can complicate flight planning along the Philadelphia–New York corridor.

Those conditions can require postponements or alternative transportation. They do not establish that James’ commute is more dangerous.

The region has experienced fatal helicopter accidents. An April 10, 2025, sightseeing flight crashed into the Hudson River near Jersey City, killing all six occupants, according to the NTSB.

That involved a different operation. James’ operator, aircraft and flight arrangements have not been publicly identified in McMenamin’s report.

For the 76ers, the practical concern is keeping their newest star prepared and available. Multiple residences give James options when weather or the schedule makes flying impractical.

Tuesday showed one option in action. How frequently he takes that route remains unknown as Philadelphia turns its attention toward the season ahead.