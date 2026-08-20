LeBron James Sounds Off After Viral Photos With Sixers Teammates

Veteran forward LeBron James had a lot to say on social media after an intense training session with his new Philadelphia 76ers teammates on Wednesday.

As seen below, trainer Chris Johnson shared photos of James, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown going to work nearly two months ahead of training camp.

James re-posted a photo of the training session on his IG stories, but had more to say.

‘Protective’ LeBron Sounds Off

In one of his posts, James seemed to send a message to his critics who constantly judge him and his actions, even this late into his NBA career. The post originated from @thepositiveminds feed.

“I am so protective over this current version of me,” read the post. “it took a lot of mental, emotional and spiritual work for me to get to this stage.

“so if i come off as if i’m too good for certain people, situations, events, conversations, whatever… it’s because at this point in my life, i am.”

In another post, James urged his fans to always be themselves.

“Be You,” began a motivational post on James’ social media feed.

“Be happy. Be loud. Be a little weird. Laugh at the things nobody else understands. Love what you love and stop making yourself smaller.

“Life is too short not to enjoy being exactly who you are.”

LeBron Sends Message to Daughter

James shared several other inspiring messages on his IG stories, including a touching message to his daughter, Zhuri.

“To my daughter; You are Brave,

You are Strong,

You are Kind,

You are my Everything.

Love, Dad.”

James shared another message on how important his kids are to him.

“Behind every strong dad is a child’s hug that stopped him from falling apart,” read the post. “And a silent promise he made in that moment… to keep going, no matter how heavy life gets.”

James, the novice golfer, also sought inspiration from the story of Calvin Peete, who became an all-time great in the sport after picking up the sport in his mid-20s.

“Calvin Peete didn’t pick up a golf club until he was 23 years old, and within 6 months, he was breaking 80,” read a post shared by LeBron James.

“He never took a lesson and ultimately won 12 times on the PGA Tour.”

LeBron James and the Sixers enter the 2026-27 season with the third-shortest odds to win the NBA championship, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs. They have the joint shortest odds to win the Eastern Conference, tied with the reigning NBA champions, the New York Knicks. James is seeking his fifth NBA championship ring and his first since 2020.