LeBron James’ NBA free agency run has included hints that he’s interested in potentially joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

Nearly two weeks down, James still hasn’t joined his next team after a run with the Los Angeles Lakers. Every move is being watched closely, and James’ latest location has Sixers fans talking.

The superstar forward posted an Instagram story, which hints that he’s golfing in New Jersey. Close enough to Philadelphia for Sixers fans to be intrigued.

LeBron James Social Media Post Leaves 76ers Fans Intrigued

RBPhillyTake on X: LeBron appears to be golfing in NJ today… 👀

CavsFrog on X: LeBron golfing in New Jersey this morning

TrillBroDude: Lebron live in north jersey and commute to Philadelphia challenge

The skyline in the picture is of New York City, which suggests James was in North Jersey.

Typically, Philadelphia-based athletes reside in South Jersey if they aren’t in the city. If the New York Knicks popped back on LeBron’s radar, this would certainly be notable for them.

It’s unclear if James will pay any visits to Philadelphia this week. He was recently spotted at a Jay-Z show, which took place in New York.

James is also expected to be in attendance for Fanatics Fest, which takes place from July 16-19.

The veteran forward will be on the East Coast for some time.

The Sixers Are Waiting On LeBron

The 76ers have an open roster spot reserved for LeBron James.

Money won’t help them lure in the forward, as he’ll have to take a lot less than last year’s $52.6 million salary to play in Philadelphia.

Still, the 76ers have a strong standing in the legend’s market. They have one of the top starting lineups in the league with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Jaylen Brown.

James is familiar with Embiid, winning a gold medal with the star center two years ago. He’s also a huge fan of Tyrese Maxey, and they are under the Klutch Sports umbrella.