MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 02: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on December 02, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
LeBron James’ NBA free agency run has included hints that he’s interested in potentially joining the Philadelphia 76ers.
Nearly two weeks down, James still hasn’t joined his next team after a run with the Los Angeles Lakers. Every move is being watched closely, and James’ latest location has Sixers fans talking.
The superstar forward posted an Instagram story, which hints that he’s golfing in New Jersey. Close enough to Philadelphia for Sixers fans to be intrigued.
LeBron James Social Media Post Leaves 76ers Fans Intrigued
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
The skyline in the picture is of New York City, which suggests James was in North Jersey.
Typically, Philadelphia-based athletes reside in South Jersey if they aren’t in the city. If the New York Knicks popped back on LeBron’s radar, this would certainly be notable for them.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
It’s unclear if James will pay any visits to Philadelphia this week. He was recently spotted at a Jay-Z show, which took place in New York.
James is also expected to be in attendance for Fanatics Fest, which takes place from July 16-19.
The veteran forward will be on the East Coast for some time.
The Sixers Are Waiting On LeBron
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles towards the Dallas Mavericks bench in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on February 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Getty Images)
The 76ers have an open roster spot reserved for LeBron James.
Money won’t help them lure in the forward, as he’ll have to take a lot less than last year’s $52.6 million salary to play in Philadelphia.
Still, the 76ers have a strong standing in the legend’s market. They have one of the top starting lineups in the league with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Jaylen Brown.
James is familiar with Embiid, winning a gold medal with the star center two years ago. He’s also a huge fan of Tyrese Maxey, and they are under the Klutch Sports umbrella.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
LeBron James’ NBA free agency run has included hints that he’s interested in potentially joining the Philadelphia 76ers.Nearly two weeks down, James still hasn’t joined his next team after a run with the Los Angeles Lakers. Every move is being watched closely, and James’ latest location has Sixers fans talking.The superstar forward posted an Instagram […]