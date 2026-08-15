LeBron James Makes Unexpected Move Ahead of New Sixers Chapter

LeBron James spent his final Lakers years chasing longevity hacks and recovery routines. Turns out the newest hobby waiting on the other side of that grind had nothing to do with basketball at all.

The four time champion just gave fans a fresh look at where his head is these days, and it says a lot about how he wants this next chapter to feel.

LeBron James Launches Golf YouTube Channel

James officially launched a YouTube channel simply titled LeBron James, chronicling his journey with golf. The debut episode dropped and it centers on something close to his heart. It follows James and members of the storied 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship team as they celebrate that title run with a golf trip to Scotland, excluding Kyrie Irving.

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The channel plans to show James and his friends playing rounds at some of the best courses in the world, eating at local spots, and just having fun with the game along the way. It fits a hobby that snuck up on him fast. James has said he never even thought about golf until about eight months ago, telling himself he wanted to pick up something he would be bad at once he turned 40.

Former Lakers teammate Austin Reaves reportedly nudged him toward the sport, and James went down a rabbit hole of golf content from popular creators before eventually filming a round with a well known golf YouTube crew back in April. That appearance clearly stuck with him enough to build something of his own.

The business side tracks too. James and longtime partner Maverick Carter run a production company that merged with a British production house last year. A personal golf series fits neatly into that machine.

What This Means With Sixers Season Approaching

The timing is what makes this one stand out. James left the Lakers this offseason for a two year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, and reports say private clubs around Philly offered him free memberships during his free agency courtship. A new city, a new routine, and now a new camera crew following him around on weekends.

He is not walking into Philly for the paycheck either. James is set to earn under four million dollars this season, less than his rookie salary more than two decades ago. He said the move came down to wanting one more real shot at a title, telling fans he still wants to sacrifice, grind and compete.

James will now share a frontcourt with former MVP Joel Embiid, pairing his experience with a Sixers core hungry to finally get over the hump. It marks his fourth NBA franchise as he chases a fifth championship before he is done.

Golf gives him something basketball cannot right now, a low pressure outlet before the real grind starts. Sixers fans get to see a more relaxed version of their new star before tip off, and that Scotland footage is only the beginning of what is coming this year.