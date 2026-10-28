LeBron James & Wife Savannah Share Personal Moment Amid 76ers Struggles

LeBron James has spent more than two decades building a legacy on the basketball court. From championship runs to individual milestones, millions of fans have watched his career unfold. Away from the spotlight, the NBA veteran shares family life with his wife, Savannah James, and their three children.

Over the years, LeBron and Savannah have built a life that reflects both his basketball journey and their family’s experiences. LeBron’s Los Angeles home reflects his memories and success, while fans follow his off-court life as he continues his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The couple gives fans a more personal glimpse into their lives beyond the court and the world they’ve built at home.

LeBron and Savannah James Share Favorite Possessions in Vogue Home Tour

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LeBron James and Savannah James have given fans a closer look at their life off the court, opening the doors to their Los Angeles home for a new Vogue video.

In Vogue’s Objects of Affection series, LeBron began with a Vitaeris hyperbaric chamber that has remained with the family through home updates.

He uses the chamber as part of his recovery routine, while Savannah finds it too small and claustrophobic.

“My ass go to sleep when I get in there. I don’t want to talk to nobody, see nobody, hear from nobody,” LeBron joked, as Savannah laughed.

He also showed four NBA championship trophies displayed at home, including the first he won with the Miami Heat in 2012.

Reflecting on that title, LeBron recalled the media scrutiny surrounding his move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to Miami.

“When you put in work, and you get the reward, it was definitely gratifying,” he said, describing the significance of winning his first championship.

The couple also highlighted their contrasting fashion choices.

LeBron showed a Louis Vuitton denim jacket, while Savannah presented her UGG x Palace slides.

Savannah also shared a Cartier Crash skeleton-face watch she gave LeBron for their anniversary. She explained that finding the watch took months, even though gifts are not among the couple’s main love languages.

Other favorites included their Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, “Minor Success,” and a kitchen display they call “Dessert Row.”

LeBron described the artwork as one of the artist’s early works featuring the crown motif.

Savannah also showed a bracelet featuring the heartbeats of their three children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri, with LeBron’s initials on the clasp.

Their white LeBron James Edition Mercedes-Maybach S 680 bears another family detail where the children’s birthdates are inscribed inside. LeBron explained, “Always got the kids with us.”

LeBron James’ Philadelphia 76ers Role Remains a Separate Focus

While the home tour highlighted LeBron’s life outside basketball, his role with Philadelphia remains a developing storyline.

The veteran recently started at center against the Detroit Pistons, recording 18 points, five assists, and two rebounds in a 106-93 loss.

Reuters reported that LeBron does not expect to become a regular starter at center.

“I’m not here to have a sustainable role at the 5. You got Joel Embiid on the team,” he said, according to ESPN, emphasizing that Philadelphia has an established center when Embiid is available.

Embiid has been sidelined while managing right-foot plantar fasciitis, leaving Philadelphia to adjust its frontcourt options.

LeBron has also managed his workload early in the season, sitting out a game against Milwaukee before returning against Detroit.

The Vogue feature does not change the basketball questions facing the 76ers, but it offers a different view of a player entering his 24th NBA season.

Through the family’s treasured objects, LeBron and Savannah showed how career milestones, personal style, and their children remain part of their home life.