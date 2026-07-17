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Philadelphia 76ers Legend Julius Erving Sends Out 5-Word Post

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ORLANDO, UNITED STATES: NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Julius "Dr.J" Erving talks to the media during a press conference at the Arena in Orlando, FL, after he was named Executive Vice President of the Orlando Magic 05 June. Erving retired from the Philadelphia 76'ers in 1987. AFP PHOTO TONY RANZE (Photo credit should read TONY RANZE/AFP via Getty Images)

Julius Erving is one of the best players in all of NBA (and ABA) history.

He last played during the 1986-87 season.

That said, Erving’s Instagram account is still very active.

76ers Legend Julius Erving Sends Out Post

GettyHead coach Julius Erving of the Tri-State runs onto the court during introductions prior to the game against the Trilogy in BIG3 Week 5 at Comerica Center on July 17, 2022 in Frisco, Texas.

On Thursday, Erving made a post to Instagram that had over 1,000 likes.

He wrote: “Dunking on the Detroit Pistons.

Photo by Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@victor_heness31: “7️⃣6️⃣🔥🔥”

@christopherunderwoodjr_mth: “Best 2K player ever”

@quinnbat: “There can only be one Doctor!!!”

GettyHead coach Julius Erving of the Tri-State looks on during a game against Power during BIG3 Week Seven at Comerica Center on July 30, 2022 in Frisco, Texas.

@mikerowtide: “My favorite player of all time. 🙌”

@cmy23232: “Revolutionary player. Original goat…”

@meuboy23: “One of my favorite basketball players of all time, when basketball was great, not like it is now”

GettyJulius Erving gives an introduction speech to Vince Carter for his jersey retirement at half time during the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat’s match up at Barclays Center on January 25, 2025 in New York City.

@nomad_zoom_: “Taking a walk in the sky! You set the table and everyone else came to eat”

@wood.armond: “Wow look how many empty seats there were in the spectrum”

Looking At Erving

GettyMac McClung #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers and former professional basketball player Julius Erving and pose with the trophy after McClung’s victory in the 2023 NBA All Star AT&T Slam Dunk Contest at Vivint Arena on February 18, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Erving played the first five seasons of his career in the ABA.

He won two titles with the New York Nets.

Following the ABA, Erving began his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1977.

@CoolOldSports wrote (on May 13): “The final ABA game was played on this date, May 13, 1976 as the New York Nets defeated the Denver Nuggets 112-106 at the Nassau Coliseum to win the ABA title 4-2. Julius Erving was named MVP had 31 points, 19 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals. David Thompson had 42 points”

With the 76ers, Erving won the 1983 NBA Championship over Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers.

His career averages were 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 1,243 ABA and NBA games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia 76ers Legend Julius Erving Sends Out 5-Word Post

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