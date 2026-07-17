Philadelphia 76ers Legend Julius Erving Sends Out 5-Word Post

Julius Erving is one of the best players in all of NBA (and ABA) history.

He last played during the 1986-87 season.

That said, Erving’s Instagram account is still very active.

76ers Legend Julius Erving Sends Out Post

On Thursday, Erving made a post to Instagram that had over 1,000 likes.

He wrote: “Dunking on the Detroit Pistons.

Photo by Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@victor_heness31: “7️⃣6️⃣🔥🔥”

@christopherunderwoodjr_mth: “Best 2K player ever”

@quinnbat: “There can only be one Doctor!!!”

@mikerowtide: “My favorite player of all time. 🙌”

@cmy23232: “Revolutionary player. Original goat…”

@meuboy23: “One of my favorite basketball players of all time, when basketball was great, not like it is now”

@nomad_zoom_: “Taking a walk in the sky! You set the table and everyone else came to eat”

@wood.armond: “Wow look how many empty seats there were in the spectrum”

Looking At Erving

Erving played the first five seasons of his career in the ABA.

He won two titles with the New York Nets.

Following the ABA, Erving began his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1977.

@CoolOldSports wrote (on May 13): “The final ABA game was played on this date, May 13, 1976 as the New York Nets defeated the Denver Nuggets 112-106 at the Nassau Coliseum to win the ABA title 4-2. Julius Erving was named MVP had 31 points, 19 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals. David Thompson had 42 points”

With the 76ers, Erving won the 1983 NBA Championship over Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers.

His career averages were 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 1,243 ABA and NBA games.