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Philadelphia 76ers Get Linked To 7-Year NBA Vet From Cavaliers

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 08: A detailed view of the Cleveland Cavaliers shorts logo at Target Center on January 08, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves beat the Cavaliers 131-122. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

With NBA free agency around the corner, the Philadelphia 76ers‘ front office is gearing up for its first run with Mike Gansey in charge.

To no surprise, one of his first notable targets is expected to be the Cleveland Cavaliers forward, Dean Wade.

Philadelphia 76ers Get Linked To 7-Year NBA Vet From Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 17: Dean Wade #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Matas Buzelis #14 of the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on December 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

According to The Stein Line, the Cavaliers aren’t interested in letting Wade hit the open market. However, they might not have a choice.

If Wade doesn’t get an extension done with the Cavaliers, he is expected to draw interest from “various playoff teams.” The Sixers were specifically mentioned by The Stein Line.

Dean Wade’s NBA Career

Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 26: Forward Taurean Prince #12 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket around forward Dean Wade #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Rocket Arena on October 26, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old forward attended college at Kansas State.

In 2019, Wade went undrafted after being named All-Big 12 two seasons in a row. The Cavaliers added Wade on a two-way contract.

Ahead of the 2020-2021 NBA season, Wade landed a standard multi-year deal with the Cavaliers. From that point on, he was a key contributor for the Cavs.

In 2025-2026, Wade started a career-high 38 games. He appeared in 59 matchups. Seeing the court for 22.3 minutes per game, the standout forward shot 43.9% from the field and hit on 36.2% from three. Wade averaged 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds.

With the Cavaliers, Wade appeared in 342 games (32 playoffs). He is a career 36.7% shooter from deep, who averages 5.3 points per game.

The Wade-Gansey Connection

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 28: Dean Wade #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena on March 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

After spending so many seasons working within the Cavaliers’ front office, Gansey got to know Wade while serving as the General Manager.

When Wade signed his initial standard deal with the Cavs, he inked a four-year, $5.6 million contract. The next deal came in at $18.5 million over three seasons.

Wade’s next contract is expected to include a raise. Comparing similar players across the league, Wade could be seeking a four-year deal in the $40 million range.

The Sixers are still showing interest in retaining Kelly Oubre and/or Quentin Grimes, but don’t rule out a Wade pursuit if his discussions with the Cavs fail.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Philadelphia 76ers Get Linked To 7-Year NBA Vet From Cavaliers

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