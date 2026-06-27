With NBA free agency around the corner, the Philadelphia 76ers‘ front office is gearing up for its first run with Mike Gansey in charge.

To no surprise, one of his first notable targets is expected to be the Cleveland Cavaliers forward, Dean Wade.

Philadelphia 76ers Get Linked To 7-Year NBA Vet From Cavaliers

According to The Stein Line, the Cavaliers aren’t interested in letting Wade hit the open market. However, they might not have a choice.

If Wade doesn’t get an extension done with the Cavaliers, he is expected to draw interest from “various playoff teams.” The Sixers were specifically mentioned by The Stein Line.

Dean Wade’s NBA Career

The 29-year-old forward attended college at Kansas State.

In 2019, Wade went undrafted after being named All-Big 12 two seasons in a row. The Cavaliers added Wade on a two-way contract.

Ahead of the 2020-2021 NBA season, Wade landed a standard multi-year deal with the Cavaliers. From that point on, he was a key contributor for the Cavs.

In 2025-2026, Wade started a career-high 38 games. He appeared in 59 matchups. Seeing the court for 22.3 minutes per game, the standout forward shot 43.9% from the field and hit on 36.2% from three. Wade averaged 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds.

With the Cavaliers, Wade appeared in 342 games (32 playoffs). He is a career 36.7% shooter from deep, who averages 5.3 points per game.

The Wade-Gansey Connection

After spending so many seasons working within the Cavaliers’ front office, Gansey got to know Wade while serving as the General Manager.

When Wade signed his initial standard deal with the Cavs, he inked a four-year, $5.6 million contract. The next deal came in at $18.5 million over three seasons.

Wade’s next contract is expected to include a raise. Comparing similar players across the league, Wade could be seeking a four-year deal in the $40 million range.

The Sixers are still showing interest in retaining Kelly Oubre and/or Quentin Grimes, but don’t rule out a Wade pursuit if his discussions with the Cavs fail.