76ers Linked to Clippers, Wizards Execs Amid Daryl Morey Replacement Search

Roughly one week after letting go of Daryl Morey, the Philadelphia 76ers are clearly casting a wide net of possible candidates to replace the President of Basketball Operations.

Many of the names linked to the job have some sort of connection to the Golden State Warriors. That doesn’t come as a surprise, considering the former front office frontman in the Golden State, Bob Myers, is conducting the search for the 76ers.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, current Washington Wizards Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Travis Schlenk is just the latest link between the Sixers and the old Warriors front office. Per his sources, O’Connor notes that Schlenk has “been mentioned” as an option to replace Morey.

Schlenk got his start with the Orlando Magic in 1997 as a Basketball Operations Assistant. His next job came with the Miami Heat, where he was a Video Coordinator.

In 2004, Schlenk joined the Warriors as a Video Scout. He was promoted to Director of Player Personnel in 2009, and became the Assistant General Manager in 2011. In 2017, the Atlanta Hawks hired Schlenk as the General Manager, before promoting him to President of Basketball Operations. He held that position until 2022.

Schlenk’s Biggest Moves In Atlanta

When in charge of the Hawks, Schlenk’s biggest draft picks included Trae Young, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, and Jalen Johnson.

As far as trading goes, Schlenk’s pickup of Clint Capela in 2020 was notable. He also made two valuable free agent signings at that time, adding Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari. The 2020 offseason was crucial for the Hawks, as Schlenk built the roster that made a surprising Eastern Conference Finals run.

En route to the ECF, that Hawks team upset the first-seeded Sixers in the second round.

Clippers Exec Trent Redden Gets A Mention

Beyond a former Warriors employee, the Sixers were also linked to Los Angeles Clippers GM Trent Redden. O’Connor simply suggests that Redden has been mentioned as an option.

The California native started a front office career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2007. He was a Basketball Operations Manager and eventually became the Assistant General Manager in 2013. The Clippers added Redden in 2018, hiring him as an Assistant General Manager. In 2023, Redden became the GM.

The 76ers and the Clippers have had a lot of similarities over the years. The Clippers took James Harden off the Sixers’ hands before trading him away shortly after. Redden was a part of making both Harden deals for LA.

Some of Redden’s recent draft work includes picking up Cam Christie with the lone 2024 draft pick for LA, along with taking Yanic Konan Niederhauser with the 30th overall pick one season ago.