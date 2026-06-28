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Philadelphia 76ers Linked To Joel Embiid Rival Before NBA Free Agency

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Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 14: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers draws a foul from John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

When it comes to NBA free agency, you can count on the Philadelphia 76ers to take a look at top forwards in the market.

Among those who the Sixers are expected to take a look at is the Los Angeles Clippers forward, John Collins.

According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, Collins has several teams in the mix for his services this offseason. The cash-strapped Minnesota Timberwolves are in the picture. So are the Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, and the Sixers.

“The 76ers and Western Conference champion Spurs continue to get linked in free agency projections to the top forwards in the marketplace,” Fischer and Stein wrote on Sunday, June 28.

John Collins’ NBA Career

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 14: John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks attacks the basket against Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After a run at Wake Forest, Collins hit the 2017 NBA Draft.

The forward was selected in the first round, No. 19 overall, by the Atlanta Hawks.

Collins spent the first six seasons of his NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks. During that time, he became a familiar rival for Joel Embiid and the 76ers. The two NBA veterans had a personal beef, which stemmed from comments that Embiid made about the Hawks early on in Collins’ career.

The star center reportedly told Collins that the Hawks “suck” and took a shot at their lack of primetime games, despite being in Atlanta. Collins took the comments personally, and the two veterans had heated on-court moments on several occasions from that point on.

In 2023, the Hawks traded Collins to the Utah Jazz. He finished his Hawks run with averages of 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds.

He spent two seasons with the Jazz before getting traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in July 2025. During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Collins averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds, while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc in 69 games.

76ers Free Agency

Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 30: John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles the ball against Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at the Wells Fargo Center on October 30, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Hawks 122-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With the Sixers being top-heavy, investing a ton of money into Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, the team is very limited in what they can do to bring in a solid supporting cast.

Collins is one of several players the Sixers are looking at. Mike Gansey and the 76ers’ front office also have to figure out the futures of the top free agents, Kelly Oubre Jr and Quentin Grimes.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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