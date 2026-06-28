Philadelphia 76ers Linked To Joel Embiid Rival Before NBA Free Agency

When it comes to NBA free agency, you can count on the Philadelphia 76ers to take a look at top forwards in the market.

Among those who the Sixers are expected to take a look at is the Los Angeles Clippers forward, John Collins.

According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, Collins has several teams in the mix for his services this offseason. The cash-strapped Minnesota Timberwolves are in the picture. So are the Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, and the Sixers.

“The 76ers and Western Conference champion Spurs continue to get linked in free agency projections to the top forwards in the marketplace,” Fischer and Stein wrote on Sunday, June 28.

John Collins’ NBA Career

After a run at Wake Forest, Collins hit the 2017 NBA Draft.

The forward was selected in the first round, No. 19 overall, by the Atlanta Hawks.

Collins spent the first six seasons of his NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks. During that time, he became a familiar rival for Joel Embiid and the 76ers. The two NBA veterans had a personal beef, which stemmed from comments that Embiid made about the Hawks early on in Collins’ career.

The star center reportedly told Collins that the Hawks “suck” and took a shot at their lack of primetime games, despite being in Atlanta. Collins took the comments personally, and the two veterans had heated on-court moments on several occasions from that point on.

In 2023, the Hawks traded Collins to the Utah Jazz. He finished his Hawks run with averages of 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds.

He spent two seasons with the Jazz before getting traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in July 2025. During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Collins averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds, while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc in 69 games.

76ers Free Agency

With the Sixers being top-heavy, investing a ton of money into Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, the team is very limited in what they can do to bring in a solid supporting cast.

Collins is one of several players the Sixers are looking at. Mike Gansey and the 76ers’ front office also have to figure out the futures of the top free agents, Kelly Oubre Jr and Quentin Grimes.