Philadelphia 76ers Lose Kelly Oubre Jr. To NBA Rival Team

Another Philadelphia 76ers free agent landed a new home on July 1.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the veteran forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has signed a two-year deal to join the Indiana Pacers.

The ex-Sixers veteran signs for nearly $17 million for that stretch.

Philadelphia 76ers Lose Kelly Oubre Jr. To Rival Team

Heading into the offseason, it was clear the Sixers could lose two of their top free agents, which included Oubre and the veteran guard Quentin Grimes.

With the Sixers having a tight budget and a clear need for frontcourt updates, they were unlikely to retain both players.

After the 2026 NBA Draft, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey confirmed that the team was discussing new deals with Oubre and Grimes’ camp. However, it’s become clear that those talks did not go very far.

At the start of free agency, Grimes was quickly linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Oubre was linked to several teams, with the Pacers getting mentioned as a possible destination by several insiders.

Ultimately, that’s where Oubre will land.

Kelly Oubre’s 76ers Run

In 2023, Oubre hit the free agency market after spending two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

On a one-year deal, the Sixers rolled out Oubre for 68 games. He posted averages of 15.4 points and 5.0 rebounds, while shooting 31.1% from three.

Oubre was a free agent the following offseason, and inked a two-year deal to return to the Sixers. After picking up the second-year option for the 2025-2026 season, Oubre averaged 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds.

He leaves the 76ers after a three-year run. At this point, Oubre has 11 years of NBA experience under his belt. The veteran had runs with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Hornets, and the Sixers. The Pacers become team six.