Philadelphia 76ers Lose Kelly Oubre Jr. To NBA Rival Team

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 30: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on prior to a game against the Boston Celtics in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The ex-Sixers veteran signs for nearly $17 million for that stretch.
Philadelphia 76ers Lose Kelly Oubre Jr. To Rival Team
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 08: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates during Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Heading into the offseason, it was clear the Sixers could lose two of their top free agents, which included Oubre and the veteran guard Quentin Grimes.
With the Sixers having a tight budget and a clear need for frontcourt updates, they were unlikely to retain both players.
After the 2026 NBA Draft, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey confirmed that the team was discussing new deals with Oubre and Grimes’ camp. However, it’s become clear that those talks did not go very far.
Oubre was linked to several teams, with the Pacers getting mentioned as a possible destination by several insiders.
Ultimately, that’s where Oubre will land.
Kelly Oubre’s 76ers Run
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 28: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks to pass the ball against Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff at TD Garden on April 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
In 2023, Oubre hit the free agency market after spending two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.
On a one-year deal, the Sixers rolled out Oubre for 68 games. He posted averages of 15.4 points and 5.0 rebounds, while shooting 31.1% from three.
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 09: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers brings the ball up court against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on April 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Oubre was a free agent the following offseason, and inked a two-year deal to return to the Sixers. After picking up the second-year option for the 2025-2026 season, Oubre averaged 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds.
He leaves the 76ers after a three-year run. At this point, Oubre has 11 years of NBA experience under his belt. The veteran had runs with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Hornets, and the Sixers. The Pacers become team six.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Another Philadelphia 76ers free agent landed a new home on July 1. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the veteran forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has signed a two-year deal to join the Indiana Pacers. The ex-Sixers veteran signs for nearly $17 million for that stretch. Philadelphia 76ers Lose Kelly Oubre Jr. To Rival Team Heading into […]