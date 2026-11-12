Luka Doncic Breaks Tie In Lakers History Since LeBron James Left For 76ers

With LeBron James out of the picture for the Los Angeles Lakers, it gives the superstar guard Luka Doncic an opportunity to break some of the Philadelphia 76ers forward’s streaks and records when he was with the Purple and Gold franchise.

On Wednesday (November 11), Doncic passed LeBron in Lakers history with a notable stat line. They are both dominant in the category, passing the previous leader, Kobe Bryant, a while back.

via Novig: LAKERS FRANCHISE HISTORY 🚨 Most games with 30+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ made threes in Lakers history: Luka Dončić: 29

LeBron James: 28 Luka has officially passed LeBron for the MOST in franchise history. 🤯

Doncic picked up his 29th performance with those numbers as the Lakers took care of business against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Doncic checked in for 32 minutes. He scored 32 points, shooting 10-for-25 from the field, 5-for-12 from three, and hitting seven out of his 10 free throws.

The Lakers’ star guard produced five rebounds, five assists, and two steals, in addition to his scoring. Considering the season that Doncic is having, he is sure to stuff the stat sheet this year and challenge some of LeBron’s other franchise milestones.

LeBron Lands In Philly

LeBron James left the Lakers and tested free agency over the summer.

The star forward considered a handful of teams, but ultimately chose the Sixers. So far, James has appeared in 10 games for Philadelphia.

Throughout his tenure so far, LeBron has posted averages of 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. Shooting has been a struggle for James, who is shooting well below his career average from the field (43.2%) and making just 23.7% of his threes.

Fortunately, James is still doing well, contributing to a strong 9-3 start for the 76ers.