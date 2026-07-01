Philadelphia 76ers Make $39 Million Decision In NBA Free Agency

Heading into NBA free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers were linked to several frontcourt players.

Hours after free agency opened, the Sixers agreed to a deal with one of their most prominent targets.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers agreed to a four-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers forward, Dean Wade. The deal is worth $39.0 million

With Wade, the Sixers add a member of Mike Gansey’s former organization.

Dean Wade’s NBA Career

In 2019, Wade finished a four-year NCAA career at Kansas State.

Wade entered the NBA with 126 games of college experience. Before going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Wade averaged 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

In Cleveland, Gansey and the Cavaliers’ organization developed Wade after starting him out with a two-way contract. By season two, Wade appeared in 63 games, playing a key role off the bench. He averaged a career-high 6.0 points, while shooting 43.1% from the field and hitting on 36.6% of his shots from three.

During the 2026-2026 NBA season, Wade worked his way into the starting five for a career-high 38 games. Seeing the court for 22.3 minutes per game, Wade shot 43.9% from the field and knocked down 36.2 of his shots from three to average 5.8 points.

Along with his scoring, Wade came down with 4.2 rebounds and dished out 1.5 assists per game.

Philadelphia 76ers Frontcourt

The Sixers have one forward under contract heading into free agency.

On Monday, the Sixers picked up the team option on Dominick Barlow’s team option. He is set to make $3.4 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

The 24-year-old Jabari Walker is also under contract for $2.5 million, but it’s only partially guaranteed. Paul George is set to play his third season with the team.

At the center position, the Sixers have Joel Embiid starting a new extension. Meanwhile, the former second-round picks Adem Bona and Johni Broome remain under contract for next season.