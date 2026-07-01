Philadelphia 76ers Make $39 Million Decision In NBA Free Agency

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Dean Wade #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket against Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center on December 08, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
With Wade, the Sixers add a member of Mike Gansey’s former organization.
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 26: Forward Taurean Prince #12 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket around forward Dean Wade #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Rocket Arena on October 26, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Dean Wade’s NBA Career
In 2019, Wade finished a four-year NCAA career at Kansas State.
Wade entered the NBA with 126 games of college experience. Before going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Wade averaged 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 31: Forward Dean Wade #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over guard Jamal Shead #23 of the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter of the NBA Cup Game at Rocket Arena on October 31, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Raptors defeated the Cavaliers 112-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
In Cleveland, Gansey and the Cavaliers’ organization developed Wade after starting him out with a two-way contract. By season two, Wade appeared in 63 games, playing a key role off the bench. He averaged a career-high 6.0 points, while shooting 43.1% from the field and hitting on 36.6% of his shots from three.
During the 2026-2026 NBA season, Wade worked his way into the starting five for a career-high 38 games. Seeing the court for 22.3 minutes per game, Wade shot 43.9% from the field and knocked down 36.2 of his shots from three to average 5.8 points.
Along with his scoring, Wade came down with 4.2 rebounds and dished out 1.5 assists per game.
Philadelphia 76ers Frontcourt
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 09: Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets works against Dominick Barlow #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Toyota Center on April 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
The Sixers have one forward under contract heading into free agency.
On Monday, the Sixers picked up the team option on Dominick Barlow’s team option. He is set to make $3.4 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season.
The 24-year-old Jabari Walker is also under contract for $2.5 million, but it’s only partially guaranteed. Paul George is set to play his third season with the team.
At the center position, the Sixers have Joel Embiid starting a new extension. Meanwhile, the former second-round picks Adem Bona and Johni Broome remain under contract for next season.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Heading into NBA free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers were linked to several frontcourt players. Hours after free agency opened, the Sixers agreed to a deal with one of their most prominent targets. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers agreed to a four-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers forward, Dean Wade. The deal is worth […]