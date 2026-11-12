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76ers Make Final Call On LeBron James’ Injury Status vs Raptors

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to roll without their star forward, LeBron James, on Thursday night (November 12) against the Toronto Raptors.

When the Sixers released their injury report on Wednesday night, the team initially left the door open for LeBron to play. He was questionable. Once again, the 76ers are managing a lower back/sciatica injury, which was an issue for him last season.

Although James went through the 76ers’ morning shootaround session in South Philly, they will no longer leave the door open for him to play. According to the team, James has been ruled out for the evening.

LeBron James’ Debut 76ers Season So Far

Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 08: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on November 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The star forward has played well for the 76ers so far, despite his shooting struggles early on.

While LeBron typically makes around 50% of his shots throughout the season, he is averaging just 43.2% of his shots from the field so far. From three, James is averaging only 23.7%. He is posting 15.1 points per game.

The 76ers didn’t acquire LeBron to be their top scorer. Instead, his high IQ and playmaking has been a priority, and James has been as good as advertised there.

Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 08: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles up the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on November 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Through 10 games, James has dished out 6.5 assists per game, while turning the ball over 2.7 times per game. As a major bonus, James has been one of the Sixers’ better defenders as well. The team has thrived on defense so far this year, contributing in a big way to the 76ers’ 9-3 start.

The 76ers will tip off against the Raptors at 7 PM ET on Thursday. With LeBron out, the next time he could take the floor is on November 15, when the Sixers face the Indiana Pacers.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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