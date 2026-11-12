76ers Make Final Call On LeBron James’ Injury Status vs Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to roll without their star forward, LeBron James, on Thursday night (November 12) against the Toronto Raptors.

When the Sixers released their injury report on Wednesday night, the team initially left the door open for LeBron to play. He was questionable. Once again, the 76ers are managing a lower back/sciatica injury, which was an issue for him last season.

Although James went through the 76ers’ morning shootaround session in South Philly, they will no longer leave the door open for him to play. According to the team, James has been ruled out for the evening.

LeBron James’ Debut 76ers Season So Far

The star forward has played well for the 76ers so far, despite his shooting struggles early on.

While LeBron typically makes around 50% of his shots throughout the season, he is averaging just 43.2% of his shots from the field so far. From three, James is averaging only 23.7%. He is posting 15.1 points per game.

The 76ers didn’t acquire LeBron to be their top scorer. Instead, his high IQ and playmaking has been a priority, and James has been as good as advertised there.

Through 10 games, James has dished out 6.5 assists per game, while turning the ball over 2.7 times per game. As a major bonus, James has been one of the Sixers’ better defenders as well. The team has thrived on defense so far this year, contributing in a big way to the 76ers’ 9-3 start.

The 76ers will tip off against the Raptors at 7 PM ET on Thursday. With LeBron out, the next time he could take the floor is on November 15, when the Sixers face the Indiana Pacers.