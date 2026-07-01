Philadelphia 76ers Make Shocking Jaylen Brown Trade With Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers have struck a blockbuster trade with their Atlantic Division rival, the Boston Celtics.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers are acquiring the Boston Celtics’ superstar Jaylen Brown in exchange for the veteran sharpshooter Paul George.

In addition to sending George to the Celtics, the Sixers will also ship out two first-round picks, and two second-round picks.

The picks in the deal include a 2028 first-round pick, an unprotected 2031 first-rounder, and 2028 and 2030 second-round picks, according to Shams Charania.

Last season, Brown appeared in 71 games for the Celtics.

The veteran forward produced 28.7 points per game, while averaging 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Brown made 47.7% of his shots from the field, and knocked down 34.7% of his shots from three.

Jaylen Brown’s Celtics Career

The Celtics acquired Brown with the third-overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

By year two, Brown was a full-time starter for the Celtics, averaging 30.7 minutes per game.

In 2020, Brown became an All-Star for the first time. Since then, he’s been a five-time All-Star, making All-NBA twice.

During the Celtics’ 2024 championship run, Brown was crowned the MVP of the series.

In 674 games with the Celtics, Brown averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, while shooting 35.8% from three.

Paul George Leaves The Sixers

The Paul George era turned out to be underwhelming for the 76ers.

After he signed with the team in 2024, George ended up playing in less than 50% of his games over two seasons.

The stint was filled with injuries and even a 25-game suspension in 2025-2026.

George leaves the Sixers after averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.