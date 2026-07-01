Philadelphia 76ers Make Shocking Jaylen Brown Trade With Celtics

In addition to sending George to the Celtics, the Sixers will also ship out two first-round picks, and two second-round picks.
The picks in the deal include a 2028 first-round pick, an unprotected 2031 first-rounder, and 2028 and 2030 second-round picks, according to Shams Charania.
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 02: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics embrace after the 76ers defeated the Celtics 109-100 in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Last season, Brown appeared in 71 games for the Celtics.
The veteran forward produced 28.7 points per game, while averaging 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Brown made 47.7% of his shots from the field, and knocked down 34.7% of his shots from three.
Jaylen Brown’s Celtics Career
GettyThe Clippers have emerged as a potential suitor for Celtics’ star Jaylen Brown
The Celtics acquired Brown with the third-overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
By year two, Brown was a full-time starter for the Celtics, averaging 30.7 minutes per game.
In 2020, Brown became an All-Star for the first time. Since then, he’s been a five-time All-Star, making All-NBA twice.
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 28: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers defends Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff at TD Garden on April 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
During the Celtics’ 2024 championship run, Brown was crowned the MVP of the series.
In 674 games with the Celtics, Brown averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, while shooting 35.8% from three.
Paul George Leaves The Sixers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 08: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks during the first quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Paul George era turned out to be underwhelming for the 76ers.
After he signed with the team in 2024, George ended up playing in less than 50% of his games over two seasons.
The stint was filled with injuries and even a 25-game suspension in 2025-2026.
George leaves the Sixers after averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Philadelphia 76ers have struck a blockbuster trade with their Atlantic Division rival, the Boston Celtics. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers are acquiring the Boston Celtics’ superstar Jaylen Brown in exchange for the veteran sharpshooter Paul George. In addition to sending George to the Celtics, the Sixers will also ship out two first-round […]