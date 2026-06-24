PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 22: A view of the ball sitting on the Philadelphia 76ers logo on the court during a game against the Houston Rockets at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Philadelphia 76ers stuck with their first-round pick on Tuesday, June 23, and completed the NBA Draft with a new rookie to add to the roster.
Will that be all through the draft? Stay tuned.
Although the Sixers don’t have a second-round pick on Wednesday, June 24, the President of Basketball Operations, Mike Gansey, doesn’t rule out getting one.
Philadelphia 76ers Make Trade Plans Clear Before NBA Draft Round 2
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 08: Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse looks on during Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Following the conclusion of the first round on Tuesday night, Gansey and the head coach Nick Nurse met with the media in Camden, New Jersey, at the team’s headquarters.
When asked about trade plans for the second round, the President made it clear that trading back into the draft to get another rookie isn’t ruled out.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 10: Head coach Nick Nurse of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a play while coaching against the New York Knicks during the second quarter in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
They’ll exit the draft with a late first-round rookie and will scan the undrafted market for new additions.
It’s typical for a wave of rookies to get signed following the NBA Draft’s second round. The Sixers have been very active in the undrafted free agent market in the past.
Of course, they are rolling with a new front office this season. Gansey’s style has not been revealed just yet.
Sixers Select Labaron Philon Jr.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: Labaron Philon #0 of the Alabama Crimson Tide dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
For the time being, the 76ers are excited about their top prospect, Labaron Philon Jr.
On Tuesday night, the Sixers went on the board with the 22nd pick, which they acquired in the Jared McCain trade. The team selected Philon Jr., a 20-year-old guard out of Alabama.
Entering college, Philon was a four-star recruit out of Mobile. He was a top 40 player in the country before firing up a two-year run with the Crimson Tide.
During his sophomore season in 2025-2026, Philon started all but one of his 33 games. He shot 50.1% from the field and 39.9% from three, to average 22.0 points per game.
Philon also came down with 3.5 rebounds per game and dished out 5.0 assists per game.
The second round of the NBA Draft is set to begin at 8 PM ET on Wednesday.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Philadelphia 76ers stuck with their first-round pick on Tuesday, June 23, and completed the NBA Draft with a new rookie to add to the roster.Will that be all through the draft? Stay tuned.Although the Sixers don’t have a second-round pick on Wednesday, June 24, the President of Basketball Operations, Mike Gansey, doesn’t rule out […]