The Philadelphia 76ers stuck with their first-round pick on Tuesday, June 23, and completed the NBA Draft with a new rookie to add to the roster.

Will that be all through the draft? Stay tuned.

Although the Sixers don’t have a second-round pick on Wednesday, June 24, the President of Basketball Operations, Mike Gansey, doesn’t rule out getting one.

Philadelphia 76ers Make Trade Plans Clear Before NBA Draft Round 2

Following the conclusion of the first round on Tuesday night, Gansey and the head coach Nick Nurse met with the media in Camden, New Jersey, at the team’s headquarters.

When asked about trade plans for the second round, the President made it clear that trading back into the draft to get another rookie isn’t ruled out.

What If The 76ers Don’t Get Another Pick?

They’ll exit the draft with a late first-round rookie and will scan the undrafted market for new additions.

It’s typical for a wave of rookies to get signed following the NBA Draft’s second round. The Sixers have been very active in the undrafted free agent market in the past.

Of course, they are rolling with a new front office this season. Gansey’s style has not been revealed just yet.

Sixers Select Labaron Philon Jr.

For the time being, the 76ers are excited about their top prospect, Labaron Philon Jr.

On Tuesday night, the Sixers went on the board with the 22nd pick, which they acquired in the Jared McCain trade. The team selected Philon Jr., a 20-year-old guard out of Alabama.

Entering college, Philon was a four-star recruit out of Mobile. He was a top 40 player in the country before firing up a two-year run with the Crimson Tide.

During his sophomore season in 2025-2026, Philon started all but one of his 33 games. He shot 50.1% from the field and 39.9% from three, to average 22.0 points per game.

Philon also came down with 3.5 rebounds per game and dished out 5.0 assists per game.

The second round of the NBA Draft is set to begin at 8 PM ET on Wednesday.