Former Philadelphia 76ers Two-Way Standout Makes Major Career Move

Former Philadelphia 76ers forward MarJon Beauchamp has signed with EuroLeague giant Bayern Munich for the 2026-27 season.

Beauchamp was selected with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and most recently spent the 2025-26 season with the 76ers on a two-way contract.

Between 2022 and 2026, the 25-year-old made 149 regular-season NBA appearances across spells with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia.

Now, the former first-round pick will head overseas for the first time in his professional career as he looks to revitalize his career in Europe.

Former Philadelphia 76ers Forward Embraces New Opportunity in Europe

Beauchamp’s move to Bayern was officially announced on Wednesday, one week before the team begins training camp ahead of the new season.

“I won’t hide the fact that I see myself as an NBA player, but this step to Europe is part of my journey now, and I’m really excited to play for Coach Anton and Bayern,” Beauchamp said.

“I want to grow as a player at Bayern and become a better basketball player, I want to prove my talent and learn every day how the game is played in Europe — I’m a quick learner, and I’ll prove that in every practice.”

Bayern sporting director Thorsten Leibenath was full of praise for the acquisition, which marks the club’s sixth addition of the summer.

Leibenath described Beauchamp as a “strong defender and a versatile attacker,” while highlighting the upside he still possesses at 25.

Despite spending last season with the 76ers, Beauchamp appeared in only 14 NBA games. He averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.0% from three-point range.

His standout NBA performance came on March 12, when he logged 30 minutes in a loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Given an extended opportunity, the 6-foot-7 forward scored 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including two three-pointers, while adding six rebounds, two assists, and one block.

MarJon Beauchamp Dominated During G League Stint

Beauchamp originally signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Philadelphia last offseason after splitting the 2024-25 campaign between the Bucks, Clippers, and Knicks.

The 76ers waived him shortly afterward, allowing Beauchamp to join their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

He quickly emerged as one of the most productive players in the NBA’s minor league, eventually earning a two-way contract with Philadelphia in December.

Across 24 appearances for Delaware, the former first-round pick averaged 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 48.3% from the field and an impressive 37.0% from beyond the arc on nine attempts per game.

Beauchamp’s best performance came in February, when he erupted for a season-high 40 points in a victory over the Grand Rapids Gold. He knocked down six three-pointers while shooting 16-of-21 from the field, adding three rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

That was far from his only standout showing. Beauchamp scored more than 30 points on three other occasions and recorded seven games with at least five made three-pointers.

Beauchamp entered the NBA with legitimate upside after coming through the G League Ignite program ahead of the 2022 draft.

His combination of length, athleticism, and defensive versatility made him an intriguing modern wing capable of guarding multiple positions while providing floor spacing.

That promise never fully translated into a consistent NBA role in Milwaukee or during subsequent stops with the Clippers, Knicks, and 76ers.

A move to Bayern now offers Beauchamp the chance to reset his career while competing at one of the highest levels outside the NBA. Whether a successful stint in Europe can eventually open the door to an NBA return remains to be seen.