NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: Ariel Hukporti #55 of the New York Knicks reacts after a dunk in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on December 07, 2024 in New York City. The Detroit Pistons defeated the New York Knicks 120-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The German-born center Ariel Hukporti is joining the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2026-2027 NBA season.
On Wednesday, July 1, the Sixers added the former New York Knicks center as their second signing in NBA free agency.
Shortly after it was announced that Hukporti would be joining the Sixers, Knicks insider Ian Begley took to social media to send Sixers fans an encouraging message regarding the veteran big man.
76ers Get Message From Knicks Insider After Ariel Hukporti Addition
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Ariel Hukporti #55 of the New York Knicks reacts as Day’ron Sharpe #20 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second half at Madison Square Garden on January 21, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 120-66. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
“[I] heard Sixers like what they see in the 24-year-old’s potential/upside, particularly as a rebounder, rim protector and floor-runner. They see the former Knick’s skillset as complementary to the way their guards push the ball/plays with pace. While we wait for Mitchell Robinson decision, Knicks will now have to find more depth at center with Hukporti in Philadelphia,” Begley wrote.
On Ariel Hukporti, heard Sixers like what they see in the 24-year-old’s potential/upside, particularly as a rebounder, rim protector and floor-runner. They see the former Knick’s skillset as complementary to the way their guards push the ball/plays with pace. While we wait for
Shortly after, the Knicks also lost Mitchell Robinson, who agreed to a multi-year contract with the Boston Celtics.
Ariel Hukporti’s NBA Career
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: Ariel Hukporti #55 of the New York Knicks in action against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on October 17, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
After runs overseas, Hukporti was a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He was selected by the Dallas Mavericks and traded to the New York Knicks.
During his rookie season, Hukporti appeared in 25 games with the Knicks. He averaged 8.7 minutes on the court, shooting 67.7% from the field. Hukporti produced just 1.9 points per game and 2.0 rebounds per game during his limited time.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Ariel Hukporti #55 of the New York Knicks reacts after a dunk against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
In year two with the Knicks, Hukporti played in 54 games. Five of those games were with the starting lineup. Hukporti played 9.2 minutes per game.
During that time, Hukporti made 56.3% from the field, averaging 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Although Hukporti played limited minutes on the championship-winning Knicks in 2025-2026, the Sixers will give him a chance to crack a consistent rotational role.
The veteran will battle against Adem Bona and Johni Broome for Joel Embiid’s backup spot.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The German-born center Ariel Hukporti is joining the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2026-2027 NBA season.On Wednesday, July 1, the Sixers added the former New York Knicks center as their second signing in NBA free agency.Shortly after it was announced that Hukporti would be joining the Sixers, Knicks insider Ian Begley took to social media to […]