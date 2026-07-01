The German-born center Ariel Hukporti is joining the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

On Wednesday, July 1, the Sixers added the former New York Knicks center as their second signing in NBA free agency.

Shortly after it was announced that Hukporti would be joining the Sixers, Knicks insider Ian Begley took to social media to send Sixers fans an encouraging message regarding the veteran big man.

76ers Get Message From Knicks Insider After Ariel Hukporti Addition

“[I] heard Sixers like what they see in the 24-year-old’s potential/upside, particularly as a rebounder, rim protector and floor-runner. They see the former Knick’s skillset as complementary to the way their guards push the ball/plays with pace. While we wait for Mitchell Robinson decision, Knicks will now have to find more depth at center with Hukporti in Philadelphia,” Begley wrote.

Shortly after, the Knicks also lost Mitchell Robinson, who agreed to a multi-year contract with the Boston Celtics.

Ariel Hukporti’s NBA Career

After runs overseas, Hukporti was a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He was selected by the Dallas Mavericks and traded to the New York Knicks.

During his rookie season, Hukporti appeared in 25 games with the Knicks. He averaged 8.7 minutes on the court, shooting 67.7% from the field. Hukporti produced just 1.9 points per game and 2.0 rebounds per game during his limited time.

In year two with the Knicks, Hukporti played in 54 games. Five of those games were with the starting lineup. Hukporti played 9.2 minutes per game.

During that time, Hukporti made 56.3% from the field, averaging 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Although Hukporti played limited minutes on the championship-winning Knicks in 2025-2026, the Sixers will give him a chance to crack a consistent rotational role.

The veteran will battle against Adem Bona and Johni Broome for Joel Embiid’s backup spot.