Mike Gansey Makes Official Statement After 76ers Announcement

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ move to make Mike Gansey the team’s President of Basketball Operations is official.

On Thursday, June 4, the Sixers announced the decision with comments from the team’s Managing Partner, Josh Harris, and the HBSE President of Sports, Bob Myers.

“Mike really stood out during this process as he possesses all of the qualities needed in a leader of basketball operations,” Myers said in a press release.

“He commands respect, has an impressive basketball IQ, and is well respected across players, coaches, and fellow executives. He has all the attributes necessary to shine in this role.”

Gansey was one of a handful of candidates for the 76ers’ top front office position. He joins the team after spending 15 years with the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ organization.

“Today’s announcement of the hiring of Mike Gansey is an important step in our desire to take the Philadelphia 76ers to the next level,” Josh Harris stated.

“Mike has built a reputation as a tremendous leader and relentless worker who has a sharp eye for basketball talent. We are excited to welcome he and his family to Philadelphia. I look forward to the work he, Bob Myers, and Nick Nurse will do to build a contender for this city and our fans.”

Mike Gansey Makes Statement After Joining 76ers

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and Bob Myers for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity with such an iconic franchise. This organization, much like the City of Philadelphia, is deeply rooted in its history and passion, and I am extremely excited to get started,” Gansey said.

“To the fans, this is not a responsibility I take lightly. The energy and dedication you pour into the 76ers will fuel us, and the work begins immediately as we position ourselves for the draft, free agency, next season, and beyond. I also want to thank Dan Gilbert and his family, Koby Altman, and the Cavaliers organization for the opportunity to serve the franchise and city of Cleveland for the last 15 years.”

Who Did The 76ers Replace Daryl Morey With?

Back in 2020, the Sixers hired Daryl Morey after a long tenure with the Houston Rockets. He took over for Elton Brand as the key decision-maker in the front office.

After six years, the 76ers decided to cut ties with Morey, following a second-round sweep in the NBA Playoffs.

Gansey started at the developmental level. He was with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ NBA G League team in 2014, before becoming the Assistant GM for the Cavs in 2017.

Gansey received a promotion to become the GM in 2022. As he joins the 76ers, Gansey is now holding his highest position since landing in the NBA.