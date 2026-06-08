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Philadelphia 76ers’ Mike Gansey Reveals Plan For NBA Draft 2026

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In past pre-draft situations, the Philadelphia 76ers might’ve been viewed as candidates to potentially part ways with their first-round pick.

While Daryl Morey typically held onto selections in the end, he wouldn’t commit to keeping picks leading up to the draft.

The Sixers’ new President of Basketball Operations, Mike Gansey, is taking a different approach. During his introductory press conference on Monday, June 8, the new front office leader was straightforward about the draft.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Mike Gansey Reveals Plan For NBA Draft 2026

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 25: Tyrese Maxey #0, Joel Embiid #21, and VJ Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers look on against the Charlotte Hornets at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 25, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Hornets 125-121. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“We have pick 22 in the draft, we got to hit on that, we got to get a good player there,” Gansey told reporters on Monday.

For most of Morey’s tenure, the Sixers have found some solid success with their drafting, especially in the first round.

In 2020, the Sixers picked up Tyrese Maxey with pick No. 21. He turned out to be a two-time All-Star and remains a franchise cornerstone.

The 2021 selection of Jaden Springer at No. 28 didn’t pan out. The 76ers went the next two years without making a selection, but got another hit with Jared McCain at No. 16 in 2024.

Last year, the Sixers acquired VJ Edgecombe with the third pick, which was clearly the right selection for them after Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper went off the board.

The Sixers’ change up top with Gansey adds a little uncertainty in the draft process, but the front office hasn’t seen too many changes elsewhere, which could be great news for the upcoming draft.

Gansey Lays Out The Reality For The Sixers

Tyrese Maxey talking to VJ Edgecombe

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 17: VJ Edgecombe #77 talks to Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 17, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The new President of Basketball Operations didn’t hold back on Monday. Gansey made it clear that the 76ers aren’t a championship-ready roster, and they lack identity.

He clearly has a strong mindset going into the most important phases of the NBA offseason.

“[We’ve got to] just build in depth. We got to get guys in here and free agency that we like, we got to get minimum guys, and the big part is just internal development,” Gansey added.

“Tyrese, VJ, and some of our other young guys, they got to get better too. “I think it’s eternal growth, 22, and then free agency. We’re trying to add as much depth as we can to the roster.”

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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