76ers Mock Draft: Texas Forward Labeled ‘Unguardable’ at No. 22

Daryl Morey’s front office won’t be making the Philadelphia 76ers‘ No. 22 pick this year, but an NBA mock draft suggests the Sixers will be in the range to select a Texas forward, who was labeled “unguardable” in isolation.

Dailyn Swain is a gamble at 22, like most incoming rookies. But the Sixers have a great track record as of late beyond the lottery.

“If the Sixers think they can coax better results out of Swain’s jumper, then they may believe they’re getting a steal here,” Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote.

This feels familiar. Just six years ago, the 76ers selected Tyrese Maxey at No. 21. The former Kentucky guard left the Wildcats with a major concern regarding his shooting.

On draft night, the ex-Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, expressed confidence in Maxey’s ability to develop as a long-range shooter. In college, he shot undr 30%. Since year two in the NBA, Maxey has been a 38.0% shooter from three.

Whoever takes over the front office would have to do the same for Swain. At Texas, he knocked down just 34.4% of his threes, taking 2.6 attempts per game.

Hitting threes would be a plus–there’s more than that to Swain’s game.

“Swain was unguardable in isolation this season. He gets downhill in a hurry and boasts a deep finishing bag around the basket. Swain is also an active, disruptive defender who offers some versatility on that end. If the Sixers are at all worried about re-signing Kelly Oubre Jr., they may see Swain as a ready-made replacement,” Buckley explained.

Swain’s college career started at Xavier. After two seasons in the Big East, he made the jump to the SEC, joining the Texas Longhorns.

In 36 games, Swain shot 54.2% from the field, averaging 17.3 points per game. He also came down with 7.5 rebounds and produced 3.6 assists per game.