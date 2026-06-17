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NBA Draft News Hints At 76ers’ List Of Targets For No. 22

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Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 30: Nick Nurse of the Philadelphia 76ers calls a turnover during the second quarter of a game against the Boston Celtics in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers will go on the clock to make their No. 22 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

As the draft is nearly one week out, the 76ers plan to have a handful of players who visited and worked out for the team’s revamped front office.

On Wednesday, June 17, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line revealed several prospects who are getting a closer look from the 76ers.

NBA Draft News Hints At 76ers’ List Of Targets For No. 22

Texas A&M v Houston

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MARCH 21: Chris Cenac Jr. #5 of the Houston Cougars looks to shoot the ball against Pop Isaacs #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Paycom Center on March 21, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

According to Fischer’s report, the Sixers have already started working out prospects. By the end of the week, the team will have completed six workouts with potential prospects.

Koa Peat, Dailyn Swain, Chris Cenac, Allen Graves, Isaiah Evans, and Zuby Ejiofor are the names to keep an eye on for draft night.

The Frequent Targets

Texas v Purdue

GettySAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Dailyn Swain #3 of the Texas Longhorns shoots the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 26, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

While NBA mock drafts need to be taken with a grain of salt, several of these players are typically linked to the Sixers from the work of NBA Draft analysts.

Cenac is a name that’s on the newer side for the Sixers. The Houston standout spent one season in the NCAA, playing in 37 games. During his run, Cenac shot 48.5% from the field to average 9.5 points per game. Along with his scoring, Cenac averaged 7.9 rebounds per game.

Dailyn Swain is another addition to several major mock drafts for Philadelphia. The Texas Longhorns forward had a run at Xavier before making it to Austin.

In 23 games for Texas, Swain averaged 17.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 steals. His shooting is a concern coming into the draft, but the Sixers are doing their homework on the 20-year-old forward to make sure that Swain can be properly developed at the next level.

The Pressure On Gansey

Auburn v Kentucky

GettyLEXINGTON, KY – FEBRUARY 29: Tyrese Maxey #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Rupp Arena on February 29, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats clinched the SEC regular season championship and the number one seed in the SEC tournament. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The 76ers have had an impressive draft history under the former front office regime.

For the first time as President of Basketball Operations, Mike Gansey will have plenty of pressure to keep the trend rolling.

When Daryl Morey stepped into the front office, the Sixers drafted Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe, and Paul Reed in the first draft. All three are quality players, with one sticking in Philadelphia and becoming a multi-time All-Star.

On June 23, Gansey gets to make his first pick for the organization.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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