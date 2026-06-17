Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers will go on the clock to make their No. 22 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

As the draft is nearly one week out, the 76ers plan to have a handful of players who visited and worked out for the team’s revamped front office.

On Wednesday, June 17, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line revealed several prospects who are getting a closer look from the 76ers.

NBA Draft News Hints At 76ers’ List Of Targets For No. 22

According to Fischer’s report, the Sixers have already started working out prospects. By the end of the week, the team will have completed six workouts with potential prospects.

Koa Peat, Dailyn Swain, Chris Cenac, Allen Graves, Isaiah Evans, and Zuby Ejiofor are the names to keep an eye on for draft night.

The Frequent Targets

While NBA mock drafts need to be taken with a grain of salt, several of these players are typically linked to the Sixers from the work of NBA Draft analysts.

Cenac is a name that’s on the newer side for the Sixers. The Houston standout spent one season in the NCAA, playing in 37 games. During his run, Cenac shot 48.5% from the field to average 9.5 points per game. Along with his scoring, Cenac averaged 7.9 rebounds per game.

Dailyn Swain is another addition to several major mock drafts for Philadelphia. The Texas Longhorns forward had a run at Xavier before making it to Austin.

In 23 games for Texas, Swain averaged 17.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 steals. His shooting is a concern coming into the draft, but the Sixers are doing their homework on the 20-year-old forward to make sure that Swain can be properly developed at the next level.

The Pressure On Gansey

The 76ers have had an impressive draft history under the former front office regime.

For the first time as President of Basketball Operations, Mike Gansey will have plenty of pressure to keep the trend rolling.

When Daryl Morey stepped into the front office, the Sixers drafted Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe, and Paul Reed in the first draft. All three are quality players, with one sticking in Philadelphia and becoming a multi-time All-Star.

On June 23, Gansey gets to make his first pick for the organization.