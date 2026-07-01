The Philadelphia 76ers made their first signing in NBA free agency on Tuesday, June 30. The team added Dean Wade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to ESPN, the Sixers added Wade to the roster with a four-year, $39 million deal.

Wade instantly reunites with former Cavaliers General Manager Mike Gansey, who joined the Sixers as the President of Basketball Operations this offseason.

NBA Fans React To Philadelphia 76ers’ Dean Wade Addition

Sixers fans took to Reddit on Tuesday night to discuss the addition of Wade.

Saute_and_pray kept their analysis simple: Tall, plays D, and can drain a 3.

Fultzacl made sure to add some Philly flavor to it: Don’t forget the most important part, injury prone.

Icehole505 makes a familiar comparison: Cavs fans treat his shooting the same way we do Oubre and Grimes. My guess is we’ll feel the same. He’s not a non-shooter, but definitely not an offensive weapon in any way.

xych05is2pointzero likes the addition: I mean he’s solid, very good defender, super low usage player. Might not be a flashy get for us but he’s gonna help a lot.

Aggressive_Lex350 has another comparison that Sixers fans may or may not like: He’s basically a 6’9 PJ Tucker. Decent 3/D player.

Wade is certainly going to see a bump in expectations going to Philly.

He’s no longer a homegrown, developmental talent with the Cavs. Making nearly $40 million, the 20.0 minutes per game will likely near 30, which will surely apply pressure to Dean in Philadelphia.

Dean Wade doesn’t just bring size and shooting, but he’s also an incredible defender who can guard multiple defenses He has great lateral quickness for his weight, plays with a ton of strength, and has elite defense awareness and IQ Sixers got a steal pic.twitter.com/e1iTV2PmBd https://t.co/OivDxeTk1e — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) July 1, 2026

Dean Wade’s Cavaliers Run

Since 2019, Wade has played in 342 games for the Cavaliers. He started 160 of those matchups.

From three, Wade has averaged 3.2 shots per game, knocking down 36.7% of his attempts.

The veteran forward has averaged 5.8 points per game, coming down with 3.6 rebounds and dishing out 1.1 assists.

Defensively, Wade is a strong addition to the Sixers’ frontcourt. As long as he can stay healthy and prove he’s able to serve a slightly bigger offensive role in Philadelphia, he should be a decent addition to the lineup.