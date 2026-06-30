PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 10: Dalen Terry #14, Quentin Grimes #5, and Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers talk during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Although the Philadelphia 76ers admittedly have an interest in retaining Kelly Oubre Jr., they aren’t in a one-team market.
During the early hours of free agency day, the Sixers’ veteran free agent was linked to the Indiana Pacers.
“Sources say Josh Okogie is among a group of swingmen they are looking at to support the soon-to-be-back-from-injury Tyrese Haliburton,” The Stein Line wrote.
“Indiana can pay part of the non-taxpayer midlevel to compete against other teams’ prospective offers at the veteran’s minimum and is also said to have Gary Trent Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. on its list.”
Philadelphia 76ers NBA Free Agent Gets Word On Pacers Interest
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 28: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff at TD Garden on April 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Oubre is coming off his third season with the Sixers.
The 30-year-old veteran joined the team for the first time ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season.
At the time, Oubre had wrapped up a two-year run with the Charlotte Hornets. He signed a one-year, minimum deal to join the Sixers.
After producing 15.4 points per game, along with grabbing 5.0 rebounds per game, Oubre entered the free agency market.
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 28: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks to pass the ball against Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff at TD Garden on April 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
The 76ers brought the veteran forward back on a two-year, $16.3 million contract. The second year (2025-2026) was a player option.
Oubre opted in last summer. He appeared in 50 games for the 76ers, producing averages of 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. The veteran forward shot 36.0% from beyond the arc.
Kelly Oubre’s NBA Career
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 08: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks during Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
With 11 years in the bag, Oubre has turned out to be one of the more consistently role players at his position.
There was a brief stint with the Golden State Warriors before Oubre inked a $24.6 million contract to go to Charlotte.
In 705 games (352 starts), Oubre has posted averages of 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He is a 44.0% shooter from the field and has knocked down 32.7% of his threes.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Although the Philadelphia 76ers admittedly have an interest in retaining Kelly Oubre Jr., they aren’t in a one-team market. During the early hours of free agency day, the Sixers’ veteran free agent was linked to the Indiana Pacers. According to The Stein Line, Indiana is a team to keep an eye on. “Sources say Josh […]