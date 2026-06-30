Although the Philadelphia 76ers admittedly have an interest in retaining Kelly Oubre Jr., they aren’t in a one-team market.

During the early hours of free agency day, the Sixers’ veteran free agent was linked to the Indiana Pacers.

According to The Stein Line, Indiana is a team to keep an eye on.

“Sources say Josh Okogie is among a group of swingmen they are looking at to support the soon-to-be-back-from-injury Tyrese Haliburton,” The Stein Line wrote.

“Indiana can pay part of the non-taxpayer midlevel to compete against other teams’ prospective offers at the veteran’s minimum and is also said to have Gary Trent Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. on its list.”

Philadelphia 76ers NBA Free Agent Gets Word On Pacers Interest

Oubre is coming off his third season with the Sixers.

The 30-year-old veteran joined the team for the first time ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season.

At the time, Oubre had wrapped up a two-year run with the Charlotte Hornets. He signed a one-year, minimum deal to join the Sixers.

After producing 15.4 points per game, along with grabbing 5.0 rebounds per game, Oubre entered the free agency market.

The 76ers brought the veteran forward back on a two-year, $16.3 million contract. The second year (2025-2026) was a player option.

Oubre opted in last summer. He appeared in 50 games for the 76ers, producing averages of 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. The veteran forward shot 36.0% from beyond the arc.

Kelly Oubre’s NBA Career

With 11 years in the bag, Oubre has turned out to be one of the more consistently role players at his position.

He started his career with the Washington Wizards in 2015. After four years in DC, Oubre joined the Phoenix Suns for two seasons.

There was a brief stint with the Golden State Warriors before Oubre inked a $24.6 million contract to go to Charlotte.

In 705 games (352 starts), Oubre has posted averages of 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He is a 44.0% shooter from the field and has knocked down 32.7% of his threes.