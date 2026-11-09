NBA Makes Jaylen Brown Announcement Before 76ers-Celtics

For the third week in a row, the Philadelphia 76ers have a player who was in the running for an Eastern Conference Player of the Week nod.

The first week was Tyrese Maxey, who won it. Maxey was in the running again in week two, but now Jaylen Brown entered the picture for the third week of action, as Maxey’s scoring simmered down.

Brown wasn’t considered the top player of the week. The NBA announced that Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is sharing the spotlight with the New York Knicks guard, Jalen Brunson.

Brown, along with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Klay Thompson, and Karl-Anthony Towns, were all in the running for the Player of the Week mention in the East.

Other nominees… West: Deni Avdija (POR), LaMelo Ball (MIN), Stephen Curry (GSW), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), Austin Reaves (LAL) and Victor Wembanyama (SAS) East: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ATL), Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson (MIA), Jaylen Brown (PHI) and… https://t.co/bzJY6xEuey — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 9, 2026

Jaylen Brown’s Week With The 76ers

The 76ers turned in four games of action last week, starting with a home matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Despite having some knee soreness, Brown put up a 25-point game against the Bulls. He collected a double-double with 11 rebounds.

In the following game, Brown produced his first 30-point effort of the season, while shooting 57.9% from the field. Although the Sixers struggled against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 6, Brown still tacked on another 20-point outing.

Then, when the Sixers closed out the week in Chicago against the Bulls, Brown checked in for 34 minutes. He made 11 of his 22 shots from the field and produced 29 points.

Overall, Brown made 53.3% of his shots from the field throughout the past week. He posted averages of 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

The Sixers wrapped up the week with a 3-1 record. They are set to take on the Boston Celtics at home on Tuesday, November 10.