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NBA Makes Jaylen Brown Announcement Before 76ers-Celtics

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Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

For the third week in a row, the Philadelphia 76ers have a player who was in the running for an Eastern Conference Player of the Week nod.

The first week was Tyrese Maxey, who won it. Maxey was in the running again in week two, but now Jaylen Brown entered the picture for the third week of action, as Maxey’s scoring simmered down.

Brown wasn’t considered the top player of the week. The NBA announced that Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is sharing the spotlight with the New York Knicks guard, Jalen Brunson.

Brown, along with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Klay Thompson, and Karl-Anthony Towns, were all in the running for the Player of the Week mention in the East.

Jaylen Brown’s Week With The 76ers

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Isaac Okoro #35 of the Chicago Bulls during the second half of a game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The 76ers turned in four games of action last week, starting with a home matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Despite having some knee soreness, Brown put up a 25-point game against the Bulls. He collected a double-double with 11 rebounds.

Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 08: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at United Center on November 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In the following game, Brown produced his first 30-point effort of the season, while shooting 57.9% from the field. Although the Sixers struggled against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 6, Brown still tacked on another 20-point outing.

Then, when the Sixers closed out the week in Chicago against the Bulls, Brown checked in for 34 minutes. He made 11 of his 22 shots from the field and produced 29 points.

Overall, Brown made 53.3% of his shots from the field throughout the past week. He posted averages of 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

The Sixers wrapped up the week with a 3-1 record. They are set to take on the Boston Celtics at home on Tuesday, November 10.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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