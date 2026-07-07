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NBA Legend Charles Barkley Crushes 76ers’ LeBron James Dreams

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LeBron James, New York Knicks
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LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While the Philadelphia 76ers seem to still have a shot at luring in LeBron James, one of the team’s outspoken legends dropped an unfortunate take on the situation.

On Tuesday, July 7, Charles Barkley was asked about the Sixers’ chances of landing LeBron in NBA free agency.

“He’s not coming to Philly,” Barkley said on 97.5 The Fanatic.

“That ship has sailed… He should go back to Cleveland and finish his career there. If he goes to Philly, people are going to say he is ring chasing.”

Cameron Bo

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 05, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

LeBron James just wrapped up his age 41 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After eight years, he told the Lakers he was going to find a different team in free agency.

Several teams have been in the hunt. The Sixers are joined by the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, and the Miami Heat.

While the Warriors seemed like a sure bet for LeBron in the days leading up to free agency, the Cavaliers are the current favorites.

The Sixers’ Offseason Moves

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics attempts a shot against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of their game at Crypto.com Arena on February 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

The 76ers went into free agency with plenty of money tied into Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.

Their first order of business in free agency was to sign Dean Wade. He was the top acquisition of the offseason before the Sixers made their biggest splash in years.

In a shocking move, the 76ers acquired the MVP-caliber forward, Jaylen Brown, from the Boston Celtics. The team sent Paul George to the Celtics, along with draft compensation.

The acquisition of Brown was viewed as a positive in the hunt for LeBron. While that trade might’ve convinced the ex-Lakers star that the Sixers are true title threats in the Eastern Conference, Barkley is still convinced that Cleveland will be his ultimate landing spot.

LeBron James Right Now

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

In 2025-2026, James appeared in 60 games for the Lakers.

The superstar forward appeared in 33.2 minutes on the court. He shot 51.5% from the field and hit on 31.7% of his threes.

James posted averages of 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game with the Lakers.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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