NBA Legend Charles Barkley Crushes 76ers’ LeBron James Dreams

While the Philadelphia 76ers seem to still have a shot at luring in LeBron James, one of the team’s outspoken legends dropped an unfortunate take on the situation.

On Tuesday, July 7, Charles Barkley was asked about the Sixers’ chances of landing LeBron in NBA free agency.

“He’s not coming to Philly,” Barkley said on 97.5 The Fanatic.

“That ship has sailed… He should go back to Cleveland and finish his career there. If he goes to Philly, people are going to say he is ring chasing.”

LeBron James just wrapped up his age 41 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After eight years, he told the Lakers he was going to find a different team in free agency.

Several teams have been in the hunt. The Sixers are joined by the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, and the Miami Heat.

While the Warriors seemed like a sure bet for LeBron in the days leading up to free agency, the Cavaliers are the current favorites.

The Sixers’ Offseason Moves

The 76ers went into free agency with plenty of money tied into Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.

Their first order of business in free agency was to sign Dean Wade. He was the top acquisition of the offseason before the Sixers made their biggest splash in years.

In a shocking move, the 76ers acquired the MVP-caliber forward, Jaylen Brown, from the Boston Celtics. The team sent Paul George to the Celtics, along with draft compensation.

The acquisition of Brown was viewed as a positive in the hunt for LeBron. While that trade might’ve convinced the ex-Lakers star that the Sixers are true title threats in the Eastern Conference, Barkley is still convinced that Cleveland will be his ultimate landing spot.

LeBron James Right Now

In 2025-2026, James appeared in 60 games for the Lakers.

The superstar forward appeared in 33.2 minutes on the court. He shot 51.5% from the field and hit on 31.7% of his threes.

James posted averages of 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game with the Lakers.