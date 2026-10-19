NBA Legend Dwight Howard Heartbroken For Ex-Sixers Star

Astrong final NBA preseason performance for Ben Simmons was quickly followed up by the worst news possible.

The former Philadelphia 76ers guard went down with an injury just days before the official start of his comeback season.

Simmons was diagnosed with an Achilles tear. His 2026-2027 NBA season will end before it got a chance to begin.

On October 17, former Sixers big man showed plenty of support for Simmons’ comeback attempt, stating that the three-time All-Star would have “the greatest comeback story in NBA history.”

The story reaches another difficult obstacle. On October 18, Howard took to X to react to Simmons’ bad news.

“Pray for Ben man 💔,” Howard wrote on social media.

Ben Simmons Faces Another Long Recovery

The last time Simmons played in a non-preseason NBA game was during the Los Angeles Clippers’ 2025 playoff run.

Simmons appeared in five games during the first-round series, and hit the free agency market the following summer. Simmons had teams interested, but ultimately decided to take time off at the start of the year.

While Simmons mentioned that he would be open to joining a team after the mid-season All-Star break, the veteran guard ended up taking the entire 2025-2026 NBA season off. He looked forward to getting fully healthy and putting together a comeback effort in 2026-2027.

The Kings were impressed by Simmons’ offseason work this year and gave him a shot. The veteran guard had a one-year contract and a chance to be a starter for the season. Just days before the opener, he’s back on a recovery timeline.