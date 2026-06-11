The Philadelphia 76ers are set to go on the clock at No. 22 in the 2026 NBA Draft. They will make their selection with the Houston Rockets’ pick.

Being so deep in the first round, the Sixers have seen their fair share of variety when it comes to prospects they are linked to.

In Bleacher Report’s latest NBA mock draft put together by Zach Buckley, the Sixers select Arizona’s Koa Peat.

NBA Mock Draft 2026: Sixers Select 19-Year-Old Arizona Star At No. 22

“It’ll take the right kind of roster to bring the best out of Peat, who meets more the traditional definition of a power forward and not the modern one that often implies some shotmaking and ball-handling,” Buckley wrote of Peat.

Considering Peat was initially viewed as a potential lottery pick, Buckley suggests the Sixers just might get a steal at No. 22. They’ve gotten lucky like that before.

In 2020, Tyrese Maxey was viewed as a lottery pick coming out of Kentucky. He fell into the Sixers’ lap at No. 21.

While the 76ers understand that hitting on Maxey that late into the draft was like winning a lottery on its own, their solid history of drafting can keep the fan base confident heading into the June 23 event.

Koa Peat’s Journey To The NBA

The 19-year-old out of Arizona is a former five-star recruit.

Coming out of Gilbert, Arizona, Peat was viewed as a top-five recruit in the country.

He played his college hoops at Arizona, and he’ll be a one-and-done prospect. During his freshman effort, Peat started 36 games, averaging 27.8 minutes on the court.

Peat shot 52.8% from the field, averaging 14.1 points per game. He also came down with 5.6 rebounds per game and dished out 2.6 assists per game.

If the 76ers make Peat the pick, he would be the first selection of the Mike Gansey and Jameer Nelson era.