NBA Rumors: 76ers’ Front Office Rebuild Threatened by 2 Teams

The Philadelphia 76ers seem to have their search for a new President of Basketball Operations down to four candidates in Mike Gansey, Matt Lloyd, Nick U’Ren, and Jameer Nelson.

The process to replace Daryl Morey could end up concluding before the start of the 2026 NBA Draft, just as the Sixers had hoped.

But the Sixers have more to worry about than just replacing Morey. The team has to find a fit for the former player-turned-executive, Elton Brand. They are also staring at the potential of losing the Vice President of Player Personnel, Prosper Karangwa, as well.

2 Teams Are Threatening The Sixers’ Front Office Rebuild

According to Marc Stein of ‘The Stein Line,’ the Los Angeles Lakers are showing strong interest in Karangwa. The organization officially “secured permission” to interview Karangwa, as they work on finalizing their front office retool.

The Lakers are working on hiring multiple Assistant GMs this season. For Karangwa, that title could put him one step closer to running his own front office in the NBA.

Beyond the Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks are also looking at Karangwa. The Mavericks haven’t requested a meeting with Karangwa just yet, but they are expected to explore adding Karangwa under the former Toronto Raptors GM, Masai Ujiri, who just took a high-ranking job to oversee the Mavs’ front office.

Karangwa started his front office career as a scout with the Orlando Magic in 2012. He earned the role of Director of Scouting in 2016. Four years later, Karangwa was named the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Sixers. He also served as the Delaware Blue Coats General Manager.

The Sixers seem interested in keeping Karangwa on board, but his decision to stay or go could depend on whether his role changes or not. The 76ers are rumored to be removing Elton Brand from the General Manager role. Jameer Nelson is expected to take over if he doesn’t replace Morey, which opens up the Assistant’s seat.

Karangwa’s role with the team going forward is unclear right now, but a change of scenery for him could be in store.