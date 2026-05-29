NBA Rumors: Leading 76ers Daryl Morey Replacement Candidates Revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers are still working on finding the right replacement for Daryl Morey in the front office.

Over the past week, it’s become clear that four top targets have been established for the job. Bob Myers and ownership have targeted Matt Lloyd, Mike Gansey, Nick U’Ren, and Jameer Nelson.

According to The Stein Line, U’Ren and Gansey recently had sit-down interviews with the team’s brass to discuss the position.

Who Are The Current Favorites?

Maybe the U’Ren meeting didn’t go as well as the 76ers had hoped. After learning that the Phoenix Mercury (WNBA) GM interviewed for the job, he was excluded from the “leading candidates” list.

Per The Stein Line’s latest update on the situation, Gansey out of Cleveland and in-house candidate Nelson are considered the “leading candidates.”

Who Is Mike Gansey?

Currently holding the General Manager title for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Gansey started his executive career in the NBA G League.

He was named the Assistant General Manager under Koby Altman in 2017. Back in 2022, Gansey received the promotion to General Manager.

Jameer Nelson Wins Either Way

If Nelson doesn’t win the President of Basketball Operations title at the end of the search, he’ll still be a winner.

According to The Stein Line, Nelson is expected to at least receive a promotion to General Manager. That would place him third in charge, behind the collective of Bob Myers and whoever takes the Presidential position.

Nelson’s journey is similar to Gansey’s. He started as the General Manager of the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League. Nelson was promoted to Assistant General Manager under Elton Brand.

Any Updates On Matt Lloyd?

The Timberwolves have one of the most intriguing front offices in the league. Lloyd and Tim Connelly have done an excellent job in building one of the most notable contenders in a challenging Western Conference.

Initially, Lloyd seemed like the biggest target for the Sixers. However, things have gone quiet on the Lloyd front for the Sixers. While the 76ers were expected to interview Lloyd, there hasn’t been a reported meeting just yet.