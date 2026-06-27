NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins Sends Strong Labaron Philon Message To 76ers

After the Philadelphia 76ers selected Labaron Philon Jr. in the 2026 NBA Draft, the former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins sent a strong message to Philly.

“Happy for him!” Cousins said on Bleacher Report’s NBA Draft live stream after the 76ers’ selection.

“I’m glad it finally happened. I think he dropped more than he should have, but I’m super excited for the kid. He gets to learn behind Tyrese Maxey. They obviously pick up some more depth. This is an exciting player. I think he’s going to be great in Philly. Philly will love him right away. He can fit next to a star, and he can be the star.”

Labaron Philon’s Journey To The Sixers

The former four-star recruit attended Alabama for two seasons.

As a freshman, Philon posted averages of 10.6 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds.

During his sophomore effort, Philon improved his production and efficiency. He shot 50.1% from the field and 39.9% frm three, averaging 22.0 points. He also dished out 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Philon was projected as a first-round talent. He slid down to the Sixers at No. 22. The Philadelphia 76ers selected Philon with one of the picks that were acquired in the infamous Jared McCain trade back in February.

DeMarcus Cousins’ Praise For Philon

It’s always great for a young player to land praise from current and former NBA stars.

Cousins knows the game well and has played it at a high level for many years. In 2010, Cousins entered the NBA out of Kentucky as a top-five pick.

Throughout his career, Cousins played for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Denver Nuggets.

He is a four-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA player.