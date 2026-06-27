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NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins Sends Strong Labaron Philon Message To 76ers

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NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen - Practice Day – Chicago
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 26: Labaron Philon #0 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during practice ahead of their NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet Sixteen game against the Michigan Wolverines at the United Center on March 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After the Philadelphia 76ers selected Labaron Philon Jr. in the 2026 NBA Draft, the former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins sent a strong message to Philly.

“Happy for him!” Cousins said on Bleacher Report’s NBA Draft live stream after the 76ers’ selection.

“I’m glad it finally happened. I think he dropped more than he should have, but I’m super excited for the kid. He gets to learn behind Tyrese Maxey. They obviously pick up some more depth. This is an exciting player. I think he’s going to be great in Philly. Philly will love him right away. He can fit next to a star, and he can be the star.”

Labaron Philon’s Journey To The Sixers

2026 NBA Draft - Round One

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Labaron Philon Jr. poses on the red carpet prior to Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The former four-star recruit attended Alabama for two seasons.

As a freshman, Philon posted averages of 10.6 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds.

During his sophomore effort, Philon improved his production and efficiency. He shot 50.1% from the field and 39.9% frm three, averaging 22.0 points. He also dished out 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Alabama v Michigan

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: Labaron Philon #0 of the Alabama Crimson Tide dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Philon was projected as a first-round talent. He slid down to the Sixers at No. 22. The Philadelphia 76ers selected Philon with one of the picks that were acquired in the infamous Jared McCain trade back in February.

DeMarcus Cousins’ Praise For Philon

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 03: DeMarcus Cousins #4 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles past Wenyen Gabriel #35 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of a game at Crypto.com Arena on April 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It’s always great for a young player to land praise from current and former NBA stars.

Cousins knows the game well and has played it at a high level for many years. In 2010, Cousins entered the NBA out of Kentucky as a top-five pick.

Throughout his career, Cousins played for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Denver Nuggets.

He is a four-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA player.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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