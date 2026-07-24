Philadelphia 76ers Get Great News After LeBron James Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers received another encouraging sign shortly after LeBron James decided to bring his championship pursuit to Philadelphia.

The Sixers’ implied probability of winning the 2027 NBA championship climbed to approximately 12%-13% on Polymarket, placing Philadelphia third in the prediction market behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. The market listed Oklahoma City at 24%, San Antonio at 19% and Philadelphia at 12.3% at the time of publication.

That represents a five-point jump from Philadelphia’s previous price, according to the Polymarket

It is not a trophy, of course, and prediction-market prices can move quickly. But the reaction illustrates how substantially James’ arrival has altered the expectations surrounding a Sixers team that already entered the offseason with considerable star power.

LeBron James Gives the 76ers Another Proven Playmaker

James announced on July 24 that he had chosen Philadelphia for his record-extending 24th NBA season. He described the move as his “last decision” after seriously considering retirement and said he believed he could help turn the Sixers into a championship team.

Even at 41, James remains capable of organizing an offense in ways few players can.

He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds over 60 regular-season games in 2025-26. Those numbers were below his career peaks, but they still reflect a player capable of functioning as a primary creator, attacking mismatches and controlling late-game possessions.

That could be particularly important for a Philadelphia team built around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey can punish defenses with his speed and scoring. Embiid commands double-teams when healthy. James gives the Sixers another player who can diagnose the resulting coverage, make difficult entry passes and create efficient opportunities for teammates.

Philadelphia also acquired Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics in exchange for Paul George and draft compensation, adding another accomplished two-way wing before James made his decision.

The potential closing lineup now includes four players with All-Star-level credentials. That is the clearest reason traders reacted so aggressively.

Philadelphia Still Has to Answer Its Biggest Question

The movement does not make the Sixers the championship favorite.

Philadelphia finished the 2025-26 regular season 45-37 before reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals. The team’s ceiling, however, continues to depend heavily on availability—most notably Embiid’s ability to remain healthy through an entire postseason.

James presents a similar concern because of his age and recent workload. Brown, Maxey and the rest of Philadelphia’s rotation will have to carry meaningful regular-season responsibility rather than expecting James to function as an every-night offensive engine.

There are also practical fit questions for head coach Nick Nurse.

James, Embiid and Maxey all operate best with the ball. Brown needs enough touches to maintain his offensive rhythm. Nurse must establish a hierarchy without reducing the effectiveness of any of his four stars, while also building lineups with enough shooting and defensive versatility around them.

Those challenges explain why Oklahoma City and San Antonio remain ahead of Philadelphia in the market. Both possess younger cores and fewer age-related concerns.

Still, a roughly 12%-13% implied probability is a significant vote of confidence. Polymarket’s prices are established through traders buying and selling outcome shares; they are not equivalent to an expert projection or a guarantee. The championship market had generated more than $10 million in total volume, with prices continuing to change as participants reacted to roster developments.

The James signing has already changed the central question surrounding Philadelphia.

The Sixers are no longer merely hoping to survive the Eastern Conference. They have assembled a roster that will be judged by whether it can reach—and win—the NBA Finals.

LeBron James’ Contract, Age & Family

James, 41, reportedly agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with Philadelphia as he prepares for his record-extending 24th NBA season. The four-time NBA champion is married to Savannah James, his high school sweetheart, and they have three children: Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. Bronny entered the NBA in 2024 and later shared the court with his father, making them the league’s first father-son duo to play together.