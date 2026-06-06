Soon, the NBA could see the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes end. The Philadelphia 76ers‘ rival in Milwaukee are expected to part ways with their star sometime soon.

While the Sixers aren’t known to be in the market for Antetokounmpo, that doesn’t mean they can’t get involved by helping out with facilitating a deal.

It’s certainly not rare for blockbuster deals to include more than two teams. Adam Aaronson of the Philly Voice put together a hypothetical framework of a deal where the Sixers help the Bucks and the Miami Heat strike a trade.

NBA Trade Idea Sees 76ers Move Paul George In Bold Three-Team Giannis Deal

In the trade, the Sixers part ways with just one player in Paul George. They also attach the 2026 No. 22 pick and two future second-round picks. George would end up on the Bucks in this scenario.

In return, the 76ers would land Andrew Wiggins and Bobby Portis.

As for the Heat, they would win the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, along with Kyle Kuzma, by sending Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, the 2026 No. 13 pick, 2029 and 2031 first-round picks, and 2028-2030 first-round pick swaps.

Should The 76ers Trade Paul George?

Recency bias says the Sixers should try to hold onto Paul George because he had a decent playoff run in 2026.

But the reality is that Paul George is not performing anywhere near the value of his contract.

When George had a five-year run with the Los Angeles Clippers, he averaged 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. The veteran made 39.7% of his threes on 7.9 attempts per game.

After that run, the 76ers signed George to a four-year deal, worth $211.5 million. He will make $54.1 million in 2026-2027, and has a player option for $56.5 million in 2027-2028.

The Sixers signed George to produce like an All-Star and help them get past the second round. Two years in, he’s done none of that.

Over two seasons, the Sixers had George on the court for 78 games. In year one, George struggled to stay healthy and eventually saw his season end after 41 games.

In year two, George struggled with staying healthy at the start of the season and found himself suspended for a chunk of the year. George played in just 37 games.

Overall, George has averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists with the 76ers.

If there is a team willing to take George’s contract on, the 76ers should strongly consider it.

The Return In The Mock Trade

Andrew Wiggins tends to be another polarizing player in the NBA. When he entered the league, he was the No. 1 pick. Wiggins is a one-time All-Star, but hasn’t lived up to the first-overall pick hype.

Still, he’s productive. In 2025-2026, Wiggins appeared in 68 games for the Miami Heat. He posted averages of 15.4 points (41.4% from three), 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

Wiggins has a decision to make on his player option for 2026-2027. If he picks it up, he’ll make $30.1 million next season, which is quite the drop-off from George. The Sixers would have flexibility with what they could do with the veteran’s contract.

Portis is a quality role player who has come off the bench for most of his career. He is slated to earn $14.5 million in 2026-2027, and has a $15.5 million player option for 2027-2028.

Why The Sixers Would Hesitate

The first-round pick.

Let’s not forget how the 76ers got it. Trading Jared McCain was and remains a bad decision. Trading away the biggest asset in return for a player who could be out in less than a year would just be another move that doesn’t sit right with fans.

Although the 76ers have a new front office leader in Mike Gansey, many are hopeful that a strong track record of drafting will continue in Philadelphia. Six years ago, the 76ers grabbed a multi-time All-Star in the 20s.

Philly fans are hoping for a repeat with the No. 22 selection in 2026.