LeBron James’ True Feelings on Joel Embiid Trade Leaked as 76ers Rumors Intensify

It did not take long after LeBron James’ historic announcement for there to be speculation about the Philadelphia 76ers possibly trading Joel Embiid. The big man has struggled to stay on the court and things are about to get even more challenging as the star is set to begin a three-year, $187.8 million contract.

It should come as no surprise that this reality also makes it challenging for the Sixers to trade Embiid, even if the team wanted to cut ties with the big man. There is unlikely a massive line of teams eager to part with significant assets for an oft-injured $187 million center.

The good news is that it does not appear that James is pushing for Embiid to be traded. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported that James is “eager” to play alongside of Embiid, and the big man had a major role in recruiting the NBA legend to Philly.

“As far as I know, LeBron’s excited to play with Joel Embiid,” O’Connor noted in a July 24, 2026, live stream. “I’ve been told that he contacted Embiid, (Tyrese) Maxey, (Jaylen) Brown, within the last 24 hours that these guys knew prior to the announcement.

“They’ve been in communication together. It would seem like quite the betrayal to trade Joel Embiid,” O’Connor continued.

“So I do not think a Joel Embiid for Anthony Davis trade is on the table right now. I don’t think so at all. Ultimately, I think with Joel Embiid, the guy is the face of your franchise.”

Let’s dive into the latest 76ers rumors.

76ers Rumors: LeBron James’ Signing Has Prompted Speculation on an Anthony Davis-Joel Embiid Trade

One name who continues to be tied to James is Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis. There had been plenty of speculation that James was waiting for a team to strike a blockbuster trade for Davis before making a decision.

Yet, there is no sign that the Wizards are willing to trade Davis. Fans can still expect plenty of chatter about a potential Embiid-Davis trade in the coming weeks.

“As far as I know, as I reported previously, the Wizards have no interest in trading AD, at least so far,” O’Connor remarked.

Sixers Rumors: LeBron James Is Not Pushing for a Joel Embiid Trade

On a positive note, Embiid’s health is almost being viewed as a bonus given the strength of the Sixers current roster. Philadelphia is expected to rely on James, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey with hopes that Embiid can stay healthy.

James’ agent Rich Paul revealed that Embiid is having a strong offseason and is in good health.

“From my understanding, Embiid is doing a hell of a job this summer,” Paul noted on the July 24, episode of the “Game Over” podcast, per Bleacher Report. “It’s the first summer he’s actually been healthy.

“Not having some type of surgery over the summer, which is always good.”

With the addition of James and Brown, this could ease some of Embiid’s workload and allow Philly to be a bit more cautious with the star, especially during the regular season.