NBA World Reacts To Joel Embiid’s Viral Quote About 76ers’ Sacrifice 

Star NBA center Joel Embiid knows that every comment he makes is viewed under a microscope.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man established himself as a troll and a superstar during his career, so he tends to stir up narratives no matter what he says.

Following the 76ers’ preseason finale against the Boston Celtics, Embiid had a quote that went viral. He was asked about “sacrifice,” which was a keyword from LeBron James’ media day presser before training camp.

Having a top-heavy “superteam,” some of the stars feel like they have to sacrifice their own games at times to allow their co-stars to contribute. You know, whatever makes the team successful, everybody needs to be on the same page.

Embiid doesn’t see it that way. He believes that his teammates can play the way they typically play, and success will happen.

What Did Joel Embiid Say?

“I’m against the concept of sacrifice,” Embiid told reporters via Sixers Wire.

“I think the way I explained it is, do what you do best, and we’re going to support you. I don’t really believe in sacrifice. I believe in JB and letting him do what he does best. I believe in Tyrese pushing him and letting him do what he does best. Bron, VJ, everybody in this locker room. Like, hey man. We got your back. Good, bad shot, just make the right play over and over. Let’s play together. So, yeah. I don’t believe in that concept. I don’t think anybody has to take any backseat. If you got a shot, wide-open layup, do what you do best. We got your back, and then we’ll go from there.”

Embiid’s viewpoint is understandable. He doesn’t want to stop doing what he does best, and he feels like nobody else around him should. Of course, the paraphrased version of his quote didn’t come off as productive.

NBA Fans React To Joel Embiid’s Quote About 76ers’ Sacrifice

John From South Philly: Not a fan of this quote at all

Pat-rick Ewing: Lol this is gonna work for sure

LinkConsum3r: This is a brutally damning quote. Wow.

Tombstone Doc: 😂 sixers fans experiencing the klutch sports effect

Joe Michalski: Sacrificing is how win rings clown. Not sacrificing is why you sit outside taking 3’s instead of dominating inside. How that been working???

TerryChimaobi: I don’t like his mentality. Everyone has one goal so of course there’s gonna be sacrifice.

Joel Embiid and the 76ers are set to officially begin their season on Tuesday, October 20, against the New York Knicks.

It’s the start of the new-look squad, which added Jaylen Brown and LeBron James to the starting five. After getting two games of limited action, Embiid looks forward to entering the 2026-2027 NBA season fully healthy,