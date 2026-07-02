NBA World Reacts to Surprising LeBron James Free Agency News

The NBA world has been closely monitoring the LeBron James situation following his decision to walk away from the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

At this point in time, quite a few teams have emerged as interested suitors for James. However, there are a few teams who are emerging as potential front-runners to sign him.

Right now, the front-runners appear to be the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat. All three of those teams are good enough to be legitimate NBA Finals contenders. There are other teams with interest in him as well.

On Wednesday evening, a new potential destination emerged for James. That destination is none other than the Philadelphia 76ers.

76ers Emerge as Potential Contender to Sign LeBron James

According to a report from 76ers insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, the team has shown interest in signing James following their move to trade for Jaylen Brown.

“SOURCES: The Philadelphia 76ers have reached out and are expressing interest in acquiring LeBron James,” Jones reported on X.

Philadelphia made the blockbuster trade for Brown earlier in the day on Wednesday. In order to get him, the 76ers had to give up Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks. While that price tag is steep, the move was well worth it.

Adding James, along with Brown, to play alongside of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey would make Philadelphia a serious contender in the Eastern Conference.

NBA World Reacts to Latest LeBron James Free Agency News

Fans quickly flooded to social media to talk about the new 76ers and James rumor.

“TONYYY. PLEASEEEE. WE NEED LEBRON IN PHILLY,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Only if they promise him a Philly cheesesteak locker room and a court that actually lets him drive.”

“I’ll buy season tickets and go into even more debt then I am now I swear,” a third fan said.

A fourth comment read, “I went from total elation and joy about Brown to anger and disgust over prospect of James.”

“Genuinely think Philly is a great spot for him to go and would give them the playmaking they need. This would be an insane way to complete the process,” another fan wrote.

Only time will tell what James decides to do. He is expected to take his time and think through any option presented to him.

James is coming off of a 2025-26 NBA season with the Lakers that saw him play in 60 games. He averaged 20.9 points per game to go along with 7.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals, while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from three-point range.