On Monday, June 8, the Philadelphia 76ers officially introduced Mike Gansey as the team’s new President of Basketball Operations, replacing Daryl Morey.

Holding a press conference with local reporters, one of the most important topics that Gansey had to address was the future of Joel Embiid and Paul George on the Sixers.

While anything can change over the course of time, for now, Gansey is making it clear that the two veteran stars aren’t going anywhere.

New 76ers President Sends Strong Message On Joel Embiid, Paul George

“I just want to get the best out of them. Obviously, I haven’t had a lot of conversations with Joel [Embiid] and Paul [George] yet,” Gansey stated.

“Tyrese [Maxey] and VJ [Edgecombe], we’ve connected. Obviously, everyone’s all over the world right now. My world’s spinning right now, so I just want to get to them, and kind of have, see what they’re feeling too. Get coaches’ input, get their input, and see if we can get this thing together. I just don’t look at it at two timelines, like there are four guys, they’re under contract. We’ve got to do the best to get them to their best selves.”

It’s no secret the Sixers are in a tough spot when it comes to contracts.

Joel Embiid is 32 with a lengthy injury history. A three-year, $187.8 million extension begins in 2026-2027.

As for George, he is going to make $54.1 million during his age 36 season, and has a $56.5 million player option for next year.

Considering the Sixers have had two disappointing seasons with the combination of Embiid and George on the team, they are often both viewed as potential trade candidates. However, Gansey made it clear they are part of the core four.

Where Are The Sixers At?

After stunning the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the 76ers were swept in round two against the New York Knicks.

Getting swept is never a good sign. There’s a reason why the 76ers cut ties with Morey after six years, shortly after that 0-4 loss.

While the Knicks’ success beyond that sweep has certainly made the Sixers’ shortcomings easier to deal with from the fanbase’s perspective, the organization can’t operate that way. There has to be an improvement in 2026-2027, as the Sixers still haven’t made it past round two during the Joel Embiid era.

For now, don’t expect a core shakeup. Gansey might be entering a tough situation due to the contracts he inherits, but there doesn’t seem to be any plan to move on at this time.