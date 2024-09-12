Sixers Lost Nicolas Batum in Free Agency for 1 Reason: Insider

Nicolas Batum did not re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. Instead, he opted to return to the Los Angeles Clippers. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed why Batum picked the Clippers over the Sixers, though it was a tough choice.

“They were really close to getting Nic Batum back. He was going back and forth between, at least my understanding, going back to Philly or going back the team that traded him–the Clippers and I think family played a part in him going back to the Clippers — he was pretty comfortable out in LA,” MacMahon said on the September 10 episode of ESPN’s “The NBA Collective.”

The Sixers originally acquired Batum when they traded Harden to the Clippers in 2023. In 57 games – 38 of which he started – Batum averaged 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists a game. He shot 45.6% from the field and nearly 40% from three.

The Sixers depended on Batum in their six playoff games. He played in all their games against the New York Knicks, averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting over 40% from three.

Nicolas Batum Says He Had 17 Suitors During Offseason

After signing with the Clippers, Batum detailed what the offseason was like for him. During an interview with French publication Basket USA, he admitted that over half the league was interested in adding him before he re-joined the Clippers.

“It’s a comeback! I had several options, a lot of options, I had 17 in fact! It’s a good thing. I’m going to find Ty Lue again, in a project that I like. It’s a good thing,” Batum said in a July 5 story.

Batum is a useful player because of his build and wingspan, which complement his unique skillset. His height and length allow him to play small-ball center, which has helped the Clippers and Sixers. He would have been useful to spell minutes for Joel Embiid while he rests.

By returning to the Clippers, Batum will join ex-Sixers Harden and PJ Tucker for the 2024-25 season. While the Sixers may miss Batum, they signed several free agent veterans to fill the void.

Guerschon Yabusele Could be Nicolas Batum Replacement

With Batum gone, the Sixers have a hole at power forward. While they could use Paul George, he is more of a prototypical small forward than a power forward. Caleb Martin could also fit the part, but he is six-foot-five.

One option could be Guerschon Yabusele, who will come off a strong Olympic performance. Not only that, but he is also a fellow French native, just like Batum. At six-foot-eight, Yabusele fits the profile of a power forward, even if he is a little undersized. He is unproven in the NBA but has shown he can compete with fellow professional basketball players.

Yabusele has not played in the NBA since 2019, and even then, he didn’t have much playing time in his first NBA go-round. However, he could be a diamond in the rough for the Sixers, who could use just that to get past the second round and potentially more if everything goes right for them.

It’s not a certainty, but it’s worth giving a try.