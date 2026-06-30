There’s a lot going on out west with the Los Angeles Lakers, and their moves just might affect the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to The Stein Line, the Lakers are viewing Quentin Grimes as a top target.

Just hours out from the official start of free agency, the Sixers have a top Western Conference team threatening to take one of their top free agents out of the picture.

Philadelphia 76ers Get Notable NBA Free Agency Threat From Lakers

The Sixers have been discussing a potential return to Philadelphia for the veterans Grimes and Kelly Oubre.

It will be difficult for the front office, led by Mike Gansey and Jameer Nelson, to bring them both back. However, losing both of them could be in the cards.

The Lakers received major news on Tuesday afternoon. Their superstar forward LeBron James informed the team that he would not return. That’s one less contract the Lakers have to worry about.

Quentin Grimes’ NBA Career

After stints at Kansas and Houston, Quentin Grimes was selected as the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

After the Los Angeles Clippers made the selection, Grimes was moved to the New York Knicks, where he started his career.

Throughout the first three seasons of his career, Grimes played in 162 games for the Knicks. He averaged 8.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game.

The Knicks traded Grimes to the Detroit Pistons during the 2023-2024 NBA season. In the following offseason, Grimes was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks.

Although Grimes played well in Dallas, posting 10.2 points per game, while shooting 39.8% from three, they traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers.

During his 28-game stint with the Sixers in 2024-2025, Grimes thrived. He put up 21.9 points per game, while shooting 37.3% from deep.

Ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Sixers brought Grimes back for one season. He appeared in 75 games and produced 13.4 points per game, while shooting 33.4% from the field.

While the Sixers are still showing interest in Grimes, the Lakers could threaten his chances of returning for a third season with the 76ers.