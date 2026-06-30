Philadelphia 76ers Get Notable News On Rumored NBA Free Agency Target

Hours before reaching NBA free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers learned that one of their center targets will not be hitting the market after all.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Atlanta Hawks are re-signing Jock Landale to a one-year contract.

The veteran center is getting $14 million for the season.

Jock Landale’s NBA Career

Landale, 30, started his career with the San Antonio Spurs. He had runs with the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, and lately, the Hawks.

Throughout his five-year career, Landale has appeared in 289 games. The veteran center has produced averages of 6.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Last season, Landale started the year with the Grizzlies, where he started 25 out of 45 games. With the Grizzlies, the veteran center produced 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

While with the Hawks, he came off the bench for all but two of his 23 games. Landale put up 9.1 points per game, while coming down with 4.1 rebounds.

The Sixers Have To Pivot

Finding a quality backup center behind the often-injured Joel Embiid is a priority for the Sixers in free agency.

Late last week, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Sixers were among several teams to have interest in Landale. The idea that Landale had a crowded market likely helped drive the price up.

Adem Bona is still a work in progress for the Sixers, and Andre Drummond is set to hit the free agency market himself.

Considering the fact that the budget will have to be tight for the top-heavy Sixers, a $14 million salary for a backup center likely wasn’t going to work for the Sixers anyway. Now, they surely have to pivot.