Philadelphia 76ers Get Notable News On Rumored NBA Free Agency Target

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 5: Jock Landale #31 of the Atlanta Hawks walks off the court following a 121-119 victory over the Utah Jazz at State Farm Arena on February 5, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Hours before reaching NBA free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers learned that one of their center targets will not be hitting the market after all.
The veteran center is getting $14 million for the season.
Jock Landale’s NBA Career
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 26: Jock Landale #31 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots over Saddiq Bey #41 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter of a 2025 Emirates NBA Cup game at Smoothie King Center on November 26, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Landale, 30, started his career with the San Antonio Spurs. He had runs with the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, and lately, the Hawks.
Throughout his five-year career, Landale has appeared in 289 games. The veteran center has produced averages of 6.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
Last season, Landale started the year with the Grizzlies, where he started 25 out of 45 games. With the Grizzlies, the veteran center produced 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
While with the Hawks, he came off the bench for all but two of his 23 games. Landale put up 9.1 points per game, while coming down with 4.1 rebounds.
The Sixers Have To Pivot
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 01: Jock Landale #31 of the Atlanta Hawks draws a foul on a rebound against Donovan Clingan #23 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on March 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Finding a quality backup center behind the often-injured Joel Embiid is a priority for the Sixers in free agency.
Late last week, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Sixers were among several teams to have interest in Landale. The idea that Landale had a crowded market likely helped drive the price up.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 08: Andre Drummond #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a three-pointer during Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Adem Bona is still a work in progress for the Sixers, and Andre Drummond is set to hit the free agency market himself.
Considering the fact that the budget will have to be tight for the top-heavy Sixers, a $14 million salary for a backup center likely wasn’t going to work for the Sixers anyway. Now, they surely have to pivot.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Hours before reaching NBA free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers learned that one of their center targets will not be hitting the market after all. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Atlanta Hawks are re-signing Jock Landale to a one-year contract. The veteran center is getting $14 million for the season. Jock Landale’s NBA Career Landale, […]